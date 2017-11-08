Josh Pastner Under NCAA Microscope

VOL. 132 | NO. 222 | Wednesday, November 8, 2017

Former University of Memphis basketball coach Josh Pastner has been accused of being complicit in extra benefits provided to at least two Georgia Tech players and to former Tiger player Markel Crawford.

In a story published at cbssports.com, Ron Bell, a long-time friend of Pastner’s who has been around both the Memphis and Georgia Tech programs, alleges he provided players small amounts of cash, paid for plane tickets, shoes, meals and clothing with the coach’s knowledge.

Although the total amount of money alleged to be involved, according to what Bell told Gary Parrish of cbssports.com, amounts to only around $3,000, they would constitute NCAA violations as extra benefits.

Bell’s allegations against Pastner, who is coming off a season in which he was AAC Coach of the Year at Georgia Tech, represent an about-face from a man who once told The Commercial Appeal that Pastner “saved” his life by helping him through a drug addiction and later cancer treatments. Bell said in the cbssports.com story that Pastner had not properly compensated him and also failed to call him on his birthday. Bell, according to the cbssports.com story, served almost four years in prison from 2009 to 2013.

Georgia Tech announced last week it had self-reported benefits provided to Yellow Jacket players Josh Okogie and Tadric Jackson. The cbssports.com story quoted Bell as saying he provided “about $300” in gift cards to Markel Crawford for groceries. Crawford transferred to Ole Miss before last season.

Pastner is in China, where Georgia Tech will play UCLA in its season-opener on Friday, Nov. 10. He released a statement that in part said, “I remain committed to following NCAA rules …”

CONLEY AN EXAMPLE FOR LONZO BALL

The Memphis Grizzlies came up short last Sunday at Los Angeles, losing to the Lakers 107-102. But Lakers coach Luke Walton not only got a victory, he believes his much-hyped rookie point guard Lonzo Ball got a valuable in-game lesson watching the Grizzlies’ Mike Conley.

“Conley, to me, is one of the smartest point guards in the game,” Walton told the Los Angeles Times. “He is capable of doing everything, but he is always under control. He shoots threes when he needs to, he gets guys involved, he’s got a floater that he can get to in the paint. He kind of takes on whatever his team needs.”

Which is what Walton hopes Ball can do one day.

SEC COACHING CHANGES COULD KEEP GROWING

Jim McElwain is out at Florida and Butch Jones presumably is a lame duck in orange sauce at Tennessee. Ole Miss has a hire to make, Bret Bielema is virtually out the door at Arkansas, Kevin Sumlin has been on a warm seat at Texas A&M since the spring, Auburn is tiring of Gus Malzahn and Mississippi State’s Dan Mullen is considered a candidate for the Gators’ job.

Booger McFarland, an ESPN analyst, rolled out some theories for AL.com. Among them: If Bielema is out at Arkansas and Malzahn has a rough end to this season, he (Malzahn) returns to his native state to coach the Razorbacks.

McFarland said he wasn’t sure Mullen would even want the Florida job and he really didn’t think much of the dream Vols fans have of Jon Gruden coming to UT. The energy behind the speculation has centered on the fact Gruden was a graduate assistant there more than 30 years ago, his wife was a UT cheerleader, and the couple have a son currently attending the school.

But McFarland can’t envision Gruden taking on 24-7 job like coaching the Vols, saying, “Jon Gruden makes $6 million a year and works three days a week.”

CARDINALS LET ROSENTHAL GO

Once their All-Star closer, the St. Louis Cardinals gave relief pitcher Trevor Rosenthal his release on Monday and also dropped two other players from the 40-man roster.

The Cardinals, had they kept Rosenthal on the roster, would not have had his services next season. Following elbow surgery, Rosenthal was going to miss all of the 2018 season.

In other moves, the Cardinals took shortstop Alex Mejia and catcher Alberto Rosario – both spent time with the Triple-A Memphis Redbirds last season – off the 40-man roster. Rosario now becomes a minor league free agent.

Although the Cardinals tendered a qualifying offer to starting pitcher Lance Lynn, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported that Lynn would reject it and become a free agent.