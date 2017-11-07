Heavy Rain, Flooding Lead Some Tennessee Schools to Close

VOL. 132 | NO. 222 | Wednesday, November 8, 2017

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Heavy rain and flooding have led some school districts in Middle Tennessee to close or delay classes.

Media reported several streets were flooded in the region and that three school districts had closed Tuesday: Cheatham, DeKalb and Rutherford. Meanwhile, Dickson County schools were running on a two-hour delay.

National Weather Service Meteorologist Mark Rose told The Tennessean that 3 to 6 inches of rain had fallen in the region overnight.

Officials say there have been multiple water rescues, but no reports of injuries.

Rose said the rain is diminishing and should stop by late morning.

