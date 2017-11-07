Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video
VOL. 132 | NO. 222 | Wednesday, November 8, 2017

Heavy Rain, Flooding Lead Some Tennessee Schools to Close

AP

Updated 2:51PM
Print | Front Page | Email this story

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Heavy rain and flooding have led some school districts in Middle Tennessee to close or delay classes.

Media reported several streets were flooded in the region and that three school districts had closed Tuesday: Cheatham, DeKalb and Rutherford. Meanwhile, Dickson County schools were running on a two-hour delay.

National Weather Service Meteorologist Mark Rose told The Tennessean that 3 to 6 inches of rain had fallen in the region overnight.

Officials say there have been multiple water rescues, but no reports of injuries.

Rose said the rain is diminishing and should stop by late morning.



