Folk’s Folly’s Kauker Named Tenn. Restaurant Manager of Year

VOL. 132 | NO. 222 | Wednesday, November 8, 2017

Folk’s Folly Prime Steak House general manager Diane Kauker has won the Tennessee Hospitality & Tourism Association’s 2017 Restaurant Manager of the Year Award, which honors a manager who has demonstrated exceptional leadership, service, and community and civic involvement. The judges noted Kauker’s outstanding performance beyond her normal job duties, including providing excellent service to Folk’s Folly guests and the greater community.

Kauker is a 33-year veteran of Folk’s Folly, starting as a hostess in 1984 and being promoted to a management-level role after earning her college degree. She has served as the restaurant’s general manager since 2004.

Hometown: Collierville, Tennessee

Experience: Graduate of Memphis State University and proud member of the Tigers’ 1984 National Cheerleader Championship team. General manager of Folk’s Folly Prime Steak House.

What talent do you wish you had? I wish that I could sing on key.

Who has had the greatest influence on you and why? My parents have had the greatest influence on me. My mother lived by the Golden Rule and set a great example, encouraging me to live the same way. My father’s education ended halfway through eighth grade, but he worked tirelessly, often at the expense of missing special events with my family. Dad proved that diligence, determination and great work ethics provide results. He is a successful man and still has multiple projects going at the spry age of 82.

When and how did you start your career at Folk’s Folly? I started working for Folk’s Folly in 1984 as a hostess, followed by stints as a cocktail server and bartender. In 1987, I was promoted to assistant manager and then assistant general manager. After the partnership of Thomas Boggs and Humphrey Folk, I was promoted to my current position as general manager.

What’s the biggest change you’ve seen in the restaurant industry during your tenure? There are two major changes that I have seen during my tenure at Folk’s Folly, with the obvious one being the advent and integration of technology that drives our reservations, our inventory, and almost every other operational aspect. Secondly, guests’ palates are far more discerning in 2017 than they were when I started in the 1980s. The world is a smaller place, and people are more exposed to different and unique food and wine offerings.

Philanthropy has been a big focus since you became general manager in 2004. How does Folk’s Folly give back to the community, and why do you feel it’s important to do so? The late, great Thomas Boggs always said it best: “You have to take care of people and the community, and they will, in turn, take care of you.” I think about that often. We are all in this together.

What do you consider your greatest accomplishment? By far, my greatest accomplishment is shared with my husband, raising two very kind and considerate young men.

What do you most enjoy about your work? The people! I get to work for great and supporting owners. Our talented and dedicated staff has become my second family. Our purveyors are partners and friends, and our wonderful guests are icing on the (famous Folk’s Folly caramel) cake!

If you could give one piece of advice to young people, what would it be? The advice I would give to young people is to work hard and do it right the first time so you don’t have to do it over. You may not have the opportunity again.

Campbell Clinic has added three physicians to its staff. Dr. Marcus C. Ford, who joined Campbell Clinic as a total joint replacement specialist, completed his residency at UT-Campbell Clinic and his fellowship in joint preservation, resurfacing and replacement at Washington University. Dr. Benjamin W. Sheffer, a pediatric orthopaedic surgeon, completed his residency at the John Peter Smith Hospital Department of Orthopaedic Surgery and his fellowship at UT-Campbell Clinic. And Dr. Tyler J. Brolin, a shoulder and elbow specialist, did his residency at UT-Campbell Clinic and subsequently completed The Shoulder and Elbow Fellowship at The Rothman Institute at Thomas Jefferson University.

Nurse.org, a career site for nurses, has recognized Regional One Health’s Regional Medical Center as one of the top hospitals for nurses to work for in Tennessee. Over the past two years, the website collected 1,198 reviews from nurses at 100 Tennessee hospitals. Regional Medical Center averaged a 4.2-star rating, placing it in the top 2 percent for job satisfaction, and 85 percent of the nurses surveyed recommended the hospital as an employer.

J. Carter Thompson, a shareholder in Baker Donelson's Memphis and Jackson, Mississippi, offices, has been elected to a three-year term as a member of the national board of directors of the DRI, the leading organization of civil defense attorneys and in-house counsel. Thompson is the leader of Baker Donelson's Product Liability and Mass Tort Group and former chair of the Drug, Device & Life Sciences Industry Group. He has more than 30 years’ experience defending product liability and other claims and lawsuits.

Shanell L. Tyler has joined Glankler Brown PLLC as an associate. Tyler concentrates her practice in the areas of litigation, employment and labor law and governmental relations and municipal law. She graduated from the University of Memphis Cecil C. Humphreys School of Law in May and served as a legal extern for the Office of University Counsel at the University of Memphis as well as a law clerk for the Shelby County Board of Education.

