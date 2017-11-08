VOL. 132 | NO. 222 | Wednesday, November 8, 2017

Three Finalists for Criminal Court Vacancy

A federal prosecutor, an attorney in private practice and the deputy district attorney general are the three finalists for Shelby County Criminal Court Judge.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Dean DeCandia, attorney Jennifer J. Mitchell and Deputy District Attorney General Jennifer S. Nichols were the three finalists selected Monday, Nov. 6, by the state Trial Court Vacancy Commission to fill the Criminal Court judge’s position Judge James Beasley Jr. is retiring from at the end of this year.

The finalists for the Criminal Court Division X seat were selected by the commission following public interviews and a comment session Monday in Memphis.

Tennessee Gov. Bill Haslam will choose one of the three finalists in making the appointment.

– Bill Dries

Memphis Tigers Move Up In National Football Polls

The University of Memphis football team, fresh off winning its fifth straight game, climbed in both the Amway Coaches Poll and the Associated Press Poll.

The Tigers moved up to two places to No. 19 in the coaches’ poll and now are ranked 20th in the country in the AP Poll.

Memphis has a bye this week before closing out the regular season with two home games. Sitting at 8-1 overall and 5-1 in the American Athletic Conference, the Tigers are atop on the West Division and if they win out would play in the AAC title game.

Last Tuesday, the Tigers were ranked No. 23 in the initial College Football Playoff rankings. The second set of rankings were due to come out Tuesday night, Nov. 7.

– Don Wade

Hungry Turkey 5K to Benefit Memphis Food Bank

The Hungry Turkey 5K to benefit the Memphis Food Bank will be held on Thursday, Nov. 23 – Thanksgiving Day – beginning at 9 a.m. at Shelby Farms Park. A Kids Dash begins at 8:45 a.m. prior to the run.

The race will be chip-timed and begins and ends at Gate 10. The course winds through paved, scenic trails and roads through the park in East Memphis. Awards will be given for overall winner and in each age category. All participants will receive a long-sleeve, two-toned hoodie sweatshirt, a finisher’s medal and a cinnamon roll. The entry fee is $50.

The Happy Turkey 5K is produced by P.R. Event Management. To register, go to www.tennesseeruns.com. Go to www.pr-eventmanagement.net for additional information.

– Don Wade

Cooper Street Apartments Sell for $2.6 Million

The Hermitage Apartments, located at 1103 S. Cooper St., sold for $2.6 million, according to a Nov.3 warranty deed.

In the transaction, Surre’ Village Apartments sold the 80-unit complex to Cooper-Young Apartments LLC.

Yusuf A. Yusuf signed the deed on behalf of Surre’ Village Apartments.

In conjunction with the purchase, the new owners took out a $2.16 million mortgage through Arbor Agency Lending LLC that is set to mature on Nov.1, 2027.

Patrick Duffy, Phillippe Shulligen, Mark Kenney, Michael Blank and Thomas Reid all signed the warranty deed on behalf of Cooper-Young Apartments LLC.

Built in 1965, the 71,970-square-foot complex sits on 3.2 acres just south of the intersection of Cooper Street and Southern Avenue. It was appraised for $1.5 million in 2017 by the Shelby County Assessor of Property.

– Patrick Lantrip

Haslam: Campuses That Don’t Outsource Face No Retaliation

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Gov. Bill Haslam says his administration won’t retaliate against several University of Tennessee campuses that opted against his effort to privatize facilities management services at higher education institutions.

During budget hearings Tuesday, Nov. 7, Haslam said he is disappointed with how the process played out, but his administration won’t give less money to higher education because of choices that were left up to each campus.

Last week, the university’s campuses in Knoxville, Chattanooga and Martin opted against outsourcing facilities management to real estate giant Jones Lang LaSalle, the Haslam administration’s choice for the statewide contract.

The Knoxville and Martin campuses of UT were projected to save money by entering into the outsourcing contract.

University of Tennessee System President Joe DiPietro said he will hold chancellors of those campuses accountable for finding equivalent savings without outsourcing.

– The Associated Press