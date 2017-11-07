Zoo Parking Redesign Faces Public Input

VOL. 132 | NO. 221 | Tuesday, November 7, 2017

A team designing options for a reconfigured Memphis Zoo parking lot has presented three options that each include a circular road that would run along the eastern edge of the Overton Park greensward just north of Veterans Plaza.

The three concept options submitted by Powers Hill Design Friday, Nov. 3, to the Park Steering Committee also include an expansion of the parking area off Prentiss Place east of McLean Boulevard.

The designs retain the goal of adding 415 zoo parking spaces on the other side of the natural ridgeline that separates the zoo’s current lot from the greensward.

The steering committee is made up of leaders of the Overton Park Conservancy, the Memphis Zoo, Overton Park Alliance and city officials. The committee is carrying out a compromise the Memphis City Council forged in July 2016 between the zoo and the conservancy around a specific plan to add 415 parking spaces and end zoo overflow parking on the greensward by January 2019.

Park patrons have protested for years about overflow zoo parking on portions of the greensward and were part of a compromise finally reached earlier this year.

The zoo insisted that all $3 million to fund the compromise – 50 percent of it coming from the zoo and 50 percent from the conservancy – had to be raised before design work began. That led to a tweak in the compromise, shrinking the size of parking spaces from 10-feet-by-20-feet to 9-by-19 feet.

The three options by Powers Hill show some encroachment onto the eastern border of the greensward north of the gravel path now used for overflow zoo parking. And there are a few spaces on the northern border between zoo parking and the greensward with natural berms to be built along those areas. Some trees would be transplanted in those areas and others preserved in all three options.

The most visible differences among the three options presented by Powers Hill appear to be slight variations on a central pedestrian path between the zoo plaza to the outer circular access road.

The options are preliminary ideas and the final design could be one of the three or some combination of elements from each or several of them. Powers Hill will review public input on the options and come up with an updated concept proposal, with the community again providing input.

The three options and details about what each would involve can be found at: www.memphistn.gov/parkingplan

The input and reaction to the three options is being sought through a survey at this link: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/parkingsolution3 with additional comments at zooparkinginfo@caissaps.com

