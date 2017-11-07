Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video
VOL. 132 | NO. 221 | Tuesday, November 7, 2017

Tennessee State Park System is First to Offer Gift Cards

The Associated Press

Updated 3:00PM
Print | Front Page | Email this story | Comments ()

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Tennessee's state park system has become the first in the nation to offer gift cards.

The Tennessean reported Monday the gift cards will range from $20-$500 and hit online vendors and all Kroger stores in Tennessee in mid-November. The deputy commissioner for the Bureau of Parks and Conservation, Brock Hill, says the system intends on keeping admission to its 56 parks free.

The gift cards can be used toward offerings such as lodging, camping, courses and dining.

Hill says the park system will end the year with a surplus to reinvest in the parks. With cabin rental revenue up by 41 percent over the past five years and camping revenue up by 88 percent, the state park system is currently generating nearly half of its $85 million budget in revenue.

___

Information from: The Tennessean, www.tennessean.com

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

