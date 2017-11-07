Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video
VOL. 132 | NO. 221 | Tuesday, November 7, 2017

State Panel Recommends Three for Criminal Court Judge Vacancy

By Bill Dries

Updated 3:39PM
A federal prosecutor, an attorney in private practice and the deputy district attorney general are the three finalists for Shelby County Criminal Court judge.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Dean DeCandia, attorney Jennifer J. Mitchell and Deputy District Attorney General Jennifer S. Nichols were the three finalists selected Monday, Nov. 6, by the state Trial Court Vacancy Commission to fill the Criminal Court Division X seat held by Judge James Beasley Jr., who is retiring at the end of this year.

The finalists were selected by the commission following public interviews and a comment session Monday in Memphis.

Tennessee Gov. Bill Haslam will choose one of the three finalists in making the appointment.

