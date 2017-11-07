Out of the Lab, Into the Marketplace

VOL. 132 | NO. 221 | Tuesday, November 7, 2017

A keynote presentation by Rachel Antalek, vice president, concept innovation, Starbucks, at the Back End of Innovation 2017 Conference.

Rachel Antalek has been at Starbucks for almost 12 years.

“Innovation for me at Starbucks includes classic innovation – new products, equipment, a carbonation machine; service innovations; as well as business model innovation in a ‘retail of the future’ platform.”

After this tenure, her takeaways are:

1. Start with the end in mind.

2. Mitigate the blockers and win the uncommitted.

3. Nail the handoff.

4. Measure for success.

Let’s explore the four takeaways in detail:

Start with the end in mind. “[In order to think] practically for a corporation, you have to be thinking about how a concept can come to life for the company from the outset.”

Innovators love “creative constraints and challenges,” and this positioning helps the speed to launch. Even while iterating and prototyping, “we’d begin a business case.” For example, when stores were not performing well, they found an uncomplicated way to bump sales: “by incorporating salted caramel” into stores after noticing that Obama was eating them on the campaign trail, which helped “get our mojo back.”

Mitigate the blockers and win the uncommitted. “The one thing that helps implement is to find the one person who will block you and bring them into the process,” she says.

Then, keep bringing them in. Flood them with data when you are testing. Incorporating ideas from these devil’s advocates on staff empower projects to foresee obstacles, persuade others and build up a compelling, refined concept. “You want this type of information on the front end, rather than having to be surprised later.”

Nailing the handoff. “If you cannot find someone to hand off an idea, your chances are slim that it will get taken to the market,” she says.

You have to be able to hand the baton to a project manager, a store manager or someone who can act as captain for a concept in the embryonic stages of its launch.

“Even if you have a transformative concept, a home run, and you have no one to whom to give it, the concept mostly likely won’t launch.”

Measure for success. “Syndicate the business model and syndicate it early. Focus on the business model. Offer a line of sight to a path of revenue. Then use your prototypes and testing to validate what success looks like,” she says.

These four elements help innovations speak in meaningful ways to internal audiences, leave the nest, and find their way into the world.

“This is a summary of best practices of innovation work inside Starbucks,” she adds.

Practitioners of corporate innovation may do some of these four best practices organically, but formalizing them as part of the process will help demystify innovation and help speed to launch.

Michael Graber, managing partner of the Southern Growth Studio, can be reached at southerngrowthstudio.com.