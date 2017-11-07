VOL. 132 | NO. 221 | Tuesday, November 7, 2017

The St. George’s Independent School Art Show takes place Thursday through Saturday, Nov. 9-11, at its Collierville campus, 1880 Wolf River Blvd. More than 50 local and regional artists will display and sell sculptures, paintings, mixed-media pieces and more. Visit sgisartshow.org for hours and tickets.

Junior League of Memphis’ Merry Marketplace is Thursday through Saturday, Nov. 9-11, at the Racquet Club of Memphis, 5111 Sanderlin Ave. Special events include a Girls’ Night Out on Thursday, Everyday (S)heroes Night on Friday, and Saturday With Santa. Visit merrymarketplace.com for hours, details and advance tickets.

The “Violence at Home. Victims at Work” conference, organized by the Memphis Area Women’s Council and Memphis Employers Alliance Against Domestic Violence, will be held Thursday, Nov. 9, from 7:30 a.m. to noon at the Baptist Memphis Education and Conference Center, 6027 Walnut Grove Road. The conference equips employers, supervisors and managers to confront domestic violence when it affects employees and colleagues in the workplace. Cost is $50. Register at eventbrite.com.

Night at the Brewery, a benefit for United Housing Inc., takes place Thursday, Nov. 9, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Loflin Yard, 7 W. Carolina Ave. Tickets are $20 in advance or $25 at the door and include two drinks and food. Visit uhinc.org.

Rhodes College will present the James F. Ruffin Lecture in the Fine Arts on Thursday, Nov. 9, at 6 p.m. in Blount Auditorium of Buckman Hall on campus, 2000 North Parkway. Thomas Strasser, art history professor at Providence College in Rhode Island, will discuss the Asphendou Cave prehistoric rock carvings. Cost is free. Visit rhodes.edu.

Tennessee Small Business Development Center will present an introductory course titled “How to Start a Small Business” Thursday, Nov. 9, from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Benjamin L. Hooks Central Library, 3030 Poplar Ave. The session helps aspiring entrepreneurs assess their abilities to lead a company and evaluate market potential for their products/services. Cost is free; registration required. Visit tsbdc.org/training for details.

Westminster Academy will host Axis: The Culture Translator Thursday, Nov. 9, at 7 p.m. in the academy’s sanctuary, 2500 Ridgeway Road. Axis’ one-hour presentation helps parents understand the world their students inhabit, while equipping them with resources and knowledge needed to start meaningful conversations about faith, technology, media and culture. Cost is free. Visit wamemphis.com for details and pre-registration.