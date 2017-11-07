VOL. 132 | NO. 221 | Tuesday, November 7, 2017

Boutique Fitness Studio Plans 1st Memphis Location

An Arkansas-based fitness boutique is building out its first Memphis location, with plans to open early next year.

ZenStudio Fitness is under construction in 2,790 square foot at 5270 Poplar Ave., on the north side of Poplar east of South White Station Road. The full-service studio offers indoor cycling, barre, yoga, pilates, bounce and interval training classes in a boutique setting.

Landlord Loeb Properties was represented by Aaron Petree in the deal.

ZenStudio currently operates four Arkansas locations: two in Little Rock, and one each in Jonesboro and Fayetteville.

– Daily News staff

FedEx Services Now Available in 7,500 Walgreens Stores

FedEx package pickup and drop-off services are now available at more than 7,500 Walgreens locations across all 50 states, 10 months after the Memphis-based shipping giant announced a long-term agreement with Deerfield, Illinois-based Walgreen Co.

The Walgreens rollout is part of the nationwide expansion of FedEx OnSite, a network of retail locations offering FedEx pick up and drop-off services, including the ability to hold packages for up to five business days.

In addition to the more than 7,500 participating Walgreens locations, customers can also find FedEx OnSite in select Albertson’s and Kroger grocery stores. Customers can redirect packages to a FedEx OnSite location or other FedEx hold locations, including more than 1,800 FedEx Office locations, using FedEx Delivery Manager.

The Onsite network is growing ahead of what FedEx expects to be a record-setting holiday shipping season in which it anticipates handling 380 million to 400 million packages between Black Friday and Christmas.

With Christmas Eve falling on a Sunday this year, FedEx Express and FedEx Ground won’t be making deliveries on Christmas Eve or Christmas Day, and FedEx Office locations will close by 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve this year. FedEx says many retailers participating in the Onsite network will be open Christmas Day, so packages that were delivered there in advance will be available for pickup that day.

– Daily News staff

Memphis Doctor Chosen as ‘Family Physician of Year’

Memphis-based family care physician Dr. Susan Nelson has been chosen as the recipient of the Tennessee Academy of Family Physicians’ 2017 Family Physician of the Year Award.

The award is given in honor of a member who has made an outstanding contribution to family medicine, to the advancement of health and/or medical training and medical education.

Nelson was awarded the honor at a ceremony in Gatlinburg on Oct. 25.

Nelson earned her Doctor of Medicine degree from the University of Texas Medical School at Houston. She served as the medical director of the Harbor of Health clinic in Memphis from 2005 to 2015. She served as a volunteer physician at Church Health from 1998 until coming on as medical director in 2015.

She also is actively involved in the West Tennessee Haiti Partnership, a medical nonprofit that provides care to handicapped children in Port au Prince, Haiti.

– Andy Meek

Memphis Hustle Tops SLC in First Franchise Win

The Memphis Hustle, G League affiliate of the Memphis Grizzlies, overcame a slow start to earn the first win in franchise history, 102-99, Sunday, Nov. 5, against the Salt Lake City Stars at the Landers Center. The Hustle lost the season-opening game the previous night.

Three Hustle players recorded double-doubles, including Ivan Rabb (16 points, 12 rebounds), Vince Hunter (13 points, 12 rebounds) and Trahson Burrell (20 points, 14 rebounds). Rabb and Hunter each had three blocks.

In addition, six Hustle players reached double-figure scoring, including Marquis Teague (16 points), Kobi Simmons (13 points) and Omari Johnson (12 points).

The Hustle return to action with its third straight home game on Friday, Nov. 10, at 7 p.m. against the Rio Grande Valley Vipers. Tickets are available starting at $10 through Ticketmaster, the Landers Center box office, at memphishustle.com or by calling 901-888-HOOP.

– Don Wade

Millington Motel Sells for $1.7 Million

The Plantation Oaks Suites & Inn, located at 6656 U.S. 51 in Millington, has switched hands for $1.7 million.

Admiralty/Plantation Oaks LLC sold the 26,000-square-foot motel to Ramparivar LLC, according to a Nov. 2 warranty deed filed with the Shelby County Register of Deeds.

Thomas Page Jr., acting as chief manager of Admiralty/Plantation Oaks LLC, signed the deed on behalf of the sellers.

In conjunction with the purchase, Ramparivar took out a $1.2 million mortgage on the property through Patriot Bank that will mature on Oct. 24, 2032.

Ramparivar chief manager Jivanlal Dalsania signed the deed of trust on behalf of the new owners.

Built in 1997, the Plantation Oaks Suites & Inn sits on 2.3 acres near the intersection of U.S. 51 and Wortham Road. The Shelby County Assessor of Property appraised it at $1.2 million this year.

– Patrick Lantrip