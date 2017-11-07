County Administration Sues Commission Chair Over Possible Opioid Litigation

VOL. 132 | NO. 221 | Tuesday, November 7, 2017

Shelby County government is suing Shelby County Commission chairwoman Heidi Shafer over her decision last week to hire outside counsel to possibly join litigation against the pharmaceuticals industry over opioid addiction and its impact on county government.

The lawsuit was filed Monday, Nov. 6, in Shelby County Chancery Court. In the complaint, the county seeks a restraining order, temporary injunction and permanent injunction against Shafer from Chancellor Jim Kyle.

The county is also seeking expedited discovery on the matter.

Shafer and other commissioners announced Thursday the move to litigation. Shafer adding in a written statement that the move “will result in significant recovery for hundreds of millions of dollars that Shelby County has spent trying to heal, save, nurse and otherwise deal with the opioid crisis.”

The decision was made without a vote of the full county commission, prompting criticism from commissioner David Reaves that there should have been a vote of the 13-member body and that appointment of special counsel by the chairman is reserved for emergencies.

Shelby County Mayor Mark Luttrell is scheduled to talk about the matter Tuesday morning.