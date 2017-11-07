Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video
The Daily News
VOL. 132 | NO. 221 | Tuesday, November 7, 2017

County Administration Sues Commission Chair Over Possible Opioid Litigation

By Bill Dries

Updated 11:50PM
Shelby County government is suing Shelby County Commission chairwoman Heidi Shafer over her decision last week to hire outside counsel to possibly join litigation against the pharmaceuticals industry over opioid addiction and its impact on county government.

The lawsuit was filed Monday, Nov. 6, in Shelby County Chancery Court. In the complaint, the county seeks a restraining order, temporary injunction and permanent injunction against Shafer from Chancellor Jim Kyle.

The county is also seeking expedited discovery on the matter.

Shafer and other commissioners announced Thursday the move to litigation. Shafer adding in a written statement that the move “will result in significant recovery for hundreds of millions of dollars that Shelby County has spent trying to heal, save, nurse and otherwise deal with the opioid crisis.”

The decision was made without a vote of the full county commission, prompting criticism from commissioner David Reaves that there should have been a vote of the 13-member body and that appointment of special counsel by the chairman is reserved for emergencies.

Shelby County Mayor Mark Luttrell is scheduled to talk about the matter Tuesday morning.

RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 107 107 18,847
MORTGAGES 136 136 22,062
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 127 127 38,658
BANKRUPTCIES 45 45 12,549
BUSINESS LICENSES 19 19 5,916
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 53 53 12,716
MARRIAGE LICENSES 21 21 4,713

