Airbnb Eyes '6-Figure' Nashville Ad Buy Amid Regulation Push

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Airbnb says it is launching a "six-figure" advertising buy on TV airwaves and online as Nashville officials consider more regulation on short-term rentals.

According to The Tennessean , Airbnb declined to say exactly how much the ad blitz will cost.

The first ad features a couple identified as Airbnb hosts in Nashville, and portrays the company as willing to compromise with the Metro Council on new rules.

Last month, the council voted to defer action on a bill to phase out short-term rental properties that are not occupied by their owners from residential-zoned neighborhoods over the next three years.

The council is scheduled to take up the proposal in January.

Additionally, a committee searching for a compromise has not yet finalized its separate bill.

