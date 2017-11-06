Week Ahead: November 6-12

VOL. 132 | NO. 220 | Monday, November 6, 2017

Good morning, Memphis. The week starts off with the conclusion of the Indie Memphis Film Festival, followed by a plethora of cool things to do all week – including the Memphis in May barbecue cooking contest judging seminar. As usual, you rock, Memphis!

The 2018 Memphis in May World Championship Barbecue Cooking Contest is still more than six months away, but if you want to be a judge in the annual competition, now’s the time to act. This Saturday’s barbecue judging seminar is your only chance this year to qualify as a judge for the 2018 contest. The $95 cost includes all your training materials, lunch and a certificate of completion. Monday’s the registration deadline, and seminar spots are limited. Visit MIM’s website for details and the application form.

The 20th anniversary edition of the Indie Memphis Film Festival wraps up Monday with a Grizzlies Female Fan Experience from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Halloran Centre; a special encore performance of the MLK50 Documentary Feature at 6:05 p.m.; a Closing Night Reception party at the Halloran beginning at 7:30 p.m.; a special screening of the Closing Night film “Tip of My Tongue” at 8:30 p.m.; and an encore of the narrative feature “Super Dark Times” also at 8:30 p.m. Go to IndieMemphis.com for more information. Tickets are required for all the final Monday events except the Closing Night Reception at 7:30.

If the American-style Chinese food at Wok’n in Memphis Food Truck, which is hosting what appears to be its first outing Sunday at Porcellino’s, is as good as the truck’s name is creative, it will be a success indeed. According to a Facebook event page, customers who show up will pay $20 for food, with booze sold separately and a menu coming soon.

Howl at the Moon, the Streetdog Foundation’s fifth annual premier fundraiser, is Saturday from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. Enjoy local music, live auction, food, drinks and more. All donations benefit the rescuing and re-homing of stray and abandoned dogs in Memphis. The event will be held at The Warehouse, 36 E. G.E. Patterson. Go to streetdogfoundation.com or call 901-483-0515 for more information.

The Greenway Soirée, the Wolf River Conservancy's signature event, runs from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday. The soiree comes complete with live music, dinner and drinks, and live and silent auctions. Come celebrate at 6745 Wolf River Blvd. Find more at wolfriver.org or by calling 901-452-6500.

Iris Etc. Catering is hosting a test kitchen with Chef Kelly English and crew at 62 Cooper St. on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. and again Tuesday, Nov. 21, at 8:30 p.m. Attendees will get to explore creative menus with beverage pairings, as Kelly and his crew lead a tour of what the fall season represents to them. The dinners include three courses with beverage pairings. Click here for tickets.

The Grizzlies’ G League team, the Memphis Hustle, will play Friday night at 7 vs. the Rio Grande Valley Vipers. Among the players on the Hustle roster are former University of Memphis players Trahson Burrell and Austin Nichols. For tickets, go to the Landers Center box office or call 901-888-HOOP.

High Ground News is hosting a community conversation Tuesday about housing issues in Orange Mound. The event will be held at Beulah Baptist Church, at 2407 Douglass Ave., and is being produced in partnership with Tennessee Housing Development Agency and the city of Memphis Division of Housing and Community Development. High Ground managing editor Madeline Faber will moderate a panel discussion that includes: • Howard Eddings, Neighborhood Housing Opportunities • Dwayne Jones, general contractor • Amy Shaftlein, Tennessee Housing Development Agency • Britney Thornton, JUICE Orange Mound • Paul Young, city of Memphis Division of Housing and Community Development

Fisher Phillips’ Memphis office is hosting a breakfast seminar Tuesday titled “When Mental Health Issues Enter the Workplace.” The program will help employers who are faced with substance abuse and mental conditions in the workplace understand how to manage compliance obligations and how the Americans with Disabilities Act, the Family and Medical Leave Act and other workplace laws affect these issues. It runs from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. at the Greater Memphis Chamber, 22 N. Front St., suite 200.

The Daily News staff compiles The Week Ahead for you, our readers, every week. You'll receive it as part of our Monday online edition. Email associate editor Kate Simone at ksimone@memphisdailynews.com if you have items for consideration.