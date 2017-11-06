UT Board of Trustees Approves 1st Phase of Neyland Renovation

VOL. 132 | NO. 220 | Monday, November 6, 2017

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – The Tennessee Board of Trustees has approved an updated $180 million first phase of renovation for Neyland Stadium.

This full board approved the project Friday after it passed the athletics committee Thursday . It still must receive approval from the state's building commission before renovation of the Volunteers' 102,455-seat home football stadium can begin.

The board of trustees and the state building commission earlier approved a $106 million first phase of construction for what at the time was a three-phase project totaling $350.5 million. Planners since have made it a two-phase project totaling $340 million, with the first phase costing $180 million.

The approval process for the second phase begins later.

This renovation would be funded by donations, the athletic department's operating revenue, corporate partners and budgeted debt service.

