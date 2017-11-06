VOL. 132 | NO. 220 | Monday, November 6, 2017

FedEx Projects Record-Setting Holiday Season

FedEx Corp. is forecasting another record-setting peak holiday shipping season, with an expected volume of 380 million to 400 million packages across its global network between Black Friday and Christmas Eve.

The Memphis-based shipping giant expects Mondays to be its busiest day during the peak season, driven by rapid growth in ecommerce. The company is forecasting three Mondays will see an average daily volume topping 26 million – more than double its normal average daily volume of 13 million packages.

To prepare, FedEx has added more than 50,000 positions ahead of the holidays and is forecasting a $1.5 billion capital expenditure in FedEx Ground. In the past year, it has opened one FedEx Ground hub and expanded two others, and has engineered its networks to accommodate a continued rise in demand for larger, heavier packages.

With Christmas Eve falling on a Sunday this year, FedEx is adjusting some of its hours. FedEx Express and FedEx Ground won’t be delivering on Christmas Eve or Christmas Day, and FedEx Office locations will close by 6 p.m. Christmas Eve.

The company says many Walgreens stores and other retailers participating in the FedEx Onsite network will be open Christmas Day, so packages that were delivered to those locations in advance will be available for pickup on Christmas.

– Daily News staff

U of M Study Abroad Office Creates $15K Passport Initiative

The University of Memphis Study Abroad Office has created the Passport Initiative, which aims to help low-income students obtain their first passport, eliminating one of the upfront cost barriers to study abroad. The $15,000 initiative creates $150 Passport Scholarships for 100 low-income students.

To obtain the $150 Passport Scholarship, students will need to submit a completed passport application at the spring 2018 Study Abroad Fair on Jan. 24 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Rose Theatre, along with a Passport Scholarship Voucher Form. The first qualifying 100 students who submit these items will be awarded a Passport Scholarship in the amount of $150, reimbursing students the cost of obtaining a passport. No study abroad commitment is required for students to receive the Passport Scholarship.

Representatives of the Charleston, South Carolina-based Passport Center will be at the Study Abroad Fair reviewing and accepting the passport applications, and no appointments will be necessary to submit a passport application. The U of M encourages all students, faculty, staff and community members to attend the Study Abroad Fair to submit their passport applications, as anyone may apply for their passport at the fair.

The U of M Study Abroad Office offers rigorous academic programs during the summer, semester and academic year. Non-U of M students and community members are eligible to participate on some of U of M’s short-term programs. The Study Abroad Fair showcases the many study abroad programs available.

– Don Wade

Explore Bike Share Seeking Operations Manager

Explore Bike Share is in the hunt for an operations manager to help roll out and oversee the 600-bicycle, 60-station bike-sharing system as it prepares for its grand opening next spring.

Once hired, Explore Bike Share’s new operations manager will be in charge of guiding and implementing the daily functions of the operations team by “creating efficient processes, tracking and reporting on activities, and coordinating work schedules and tasks to ensure timely solutions.”

Applicants are required to have three to five years of management experience; excellent organizational, analytical and problem-solving skills; the ability to dependably follow instructions, respond to management direction, communicate frequently and solicit feedback to improve performance; basic computer skills; and a valid driver’s license with an acceptable motor vehicle record.

Interested parties can apply for the position by sending a resume, three references and cover letter to info@explorebikeshare.com.

– Patrick Lantrip

BancorpSouth Donates $2,500 to West Cancer Center

BancorpSouth has made a $2,500 donation to West Cancer Center through the bank’s Pink Card MasterCard Program.

BancorpSouth annually donates $2,500 to a nonprofit breast cancer center or breast cancer support center as part of breast cancer awareness efforts. Recipients are chosen from within the bank’s four geographic regions encompassing its eight-state market area.

BancorpSouth’s Pink Card program is designed to support breast cancer awareness by donating 1 cent per purchase transaction from activated Pink Cards, up to $10,000 annually, to local organizations that support breast cancer research.

West Cancer Center delivers comprehensive cancer treatment in the Mid-South, delivering a complete continuum of care to more than 30,000 individuals annually.

– Andy Meek

Remington College Memphis Adds Dental Assisting Diploma

Remington College’s Memphis campus has added a dental assisting diploma program to its offerings.

The curriculum covers topics such as oral anatomy, oral radiology and specific dental procedures, according to Remington College. In addition, students get hands-on training in skills that could qualify them for an entry-level position as a dental assistant.

The program can be completed in as few as eight months, on average, and the tuition cost includes the first attempt at both the Dental Assistant Registration and Dental Radiology Certification from the Tennessee Board of Dentistry. Remington College is a nonprofit college with 16 campuses nationwide that offer career-focused diploma, associate and bachelor degree programs. Its Memphis campus is at 2710 Nonconnah Blvd.

– Daily News staff