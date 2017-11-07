Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video
The Daily News
X
Forgot your password?
Skip Navigation LinksHome >
VOL. 132 | NO. 220 | Monday, November 6, 2017

Memphis' Spin Street Music Store to Close in January

By Andy Meek

Print | Front Page | Email this story | Email reporter | Comments ()

Signage promotes Spin Street's liquidation sale. The record store plans to close in January. (Andy Meek)

Spin Street, the record store at the corner of Poplar Avenue and Highland Street, is preparing to close its doors.

The store – which in recent years has expanded its product assortment extensively to include everything from toys and T-shirts to even drones – is holding a closing sale now. Signs advertise 30 percent to 50 percent off the original prices, and the closing is set for the end of January.

The space already is being marketed for lease. Cushman & Wakefield/Commercial Advisors signs are posted on the store’s exterior.

The store posted a short message to its Facebook page that reads: “We are sorry to announce that Spin Street Memphis is closing. We have started our liquidation sale. Please come in and see us while we are still here.”

Sign-Up For Our Free Email Edition
Get the news first with our daily email


Blog News, Training & Events
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 107 107 18,847
MORTGAGES 136 136 22,062
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 127 127 38,658
BANKRUPTCIES 45 45 12,549
BUSINESS LICENSES 19 19 5,916
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 53 53 12,716
MARRIAGE LICENSES 21 21 4,713

Weekly Edition

Issues | About

The Memphis News: Business, politics, and the public interest.