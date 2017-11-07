Memphis' Spin Street Music Store to Close in January

VOL. 132 | NO. 220 | Monday, November 6, 2017

Spin Street, the record store at the corner of Poplar Avenue and Highland Street, is preparing to close its doors.

The store – which in recent years has expanded its product assortment extensively to include everything from toys and T-shirts to even drones – is holding a closing sale now. Signs advertise 30 percent to 50 percent off the original prices, and the closing is set for the end of January.

The space already is being marketed for lease. Cushman & Wakefield/Commercial Advisors signs are posted on the store’s exterior.

The store posted a short message to its Facebook page that reads: “We are sorry to announce that Spin Street Memphis is closing. We have started our liquidation sale. Please come in and see us while we are still here.”