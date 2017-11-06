Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video
VOL. 132 | NO. 220 | Monday, November 6, 2017

Sears to Close Another 63 Stores

By ANNE D'INNOCENZIO, AP Retail Writer

NEW YORK (AP)Sears Holdings Corp. says it will be closing another 63 stores as the ailing retailer tries to turn around its business.

The Hoffman Estates, Illinois-based company, struggling to keep up with its rivals, said it will shutter 45 Kmart stores and 18 Sears stores in late January. No Memphis-area stores are on the closure list.

Liquidation sales will start as early as next Thursday.

The move comes in addition to the closing of about 250 stores already announced this year.

Meanwhile, Sears launched a "holiday blowout" sale at both chains that began Wednesday and will last until Nov. 25, a day after Black Friday.

Sears has been selling off some its real estate and brands as it tries to raise cash.

