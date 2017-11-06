Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video
VOL. 132 | NO. 220 | Monday, November 6, 2017

Kroger to Sell Own Line of Clothing Aimed at the Family

By ANNE D'INNOCENZIO, AP Retail Writer

Updated 4:16PM
Print | Front Page | Email this story

NEW YORK (AP) – Kroger is launching its own fashion line starting next fall.

The nation's largest supermarket chain said Friday that the brand will first make its debut at Fred Meyer and Kroger Marketplace stores, totaling 300 locations across the country. The casual collection will span from children to teens to adults.

In recent years, Kroger Co. has sold some clothing under different national brands.

The move comes as traditional grocery chains have faced increasing competition from all fronts, from discounters like Walmart to Amazon to high-end grocers. But Amazon's purchase of Whole Foods Market Inc. over the summer has dramatically raised concerns about the viability of traditional grocers.

Kroger, based in Cincinnati, operates more than 2,700 stores under different banners in 35 states.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

