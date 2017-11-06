VOL. 132 | NO. 220 | Monday, November 6, 2017

The Memphis in May World Championship Barbecue Cooking Contest judging seminar will be held Saturday, Nov. 11, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in SpringHill Suites’ Kress ballroom, 85 Court Ave. The seminar is the only chance this year to qualify as a judge for the 2018 contest. Cost is $95 and includes judging manual, training materials and lunch. Registration deadline is Monday, Nov. 6. Visit memphisinmay.org for details and application.

Literacy Mid-South’s 2017 Literacy Summit is Tuesday, Nov. 7, from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Memphis Marriott East, 5795 Poplar Ave. The annual summit connects educators and community members to learn and mobilize around the importance of increasing grade-level reading proficiency by third grade. Visit literacymidsouth.org for details and tickets.

Fisher Phillips Memphis will present a seminar titled “When Mental Health Issues Enter the Workplace” Tuesday, Nov. 7, from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. at the Greater Memphis Chamber, 22 N. Front St., suite 200. The breakfast program is for employers faced with substance abuse and mental conditions in the workplace. Cost is $25. Register at fisherphillips.com.

Junior League of Memphis’ Merry Marketplace is Thursday through Saturday, Nov. 9-11, at the Racquet Club of Memphis, 5111 Sanderlin Ave. Special events include a Girls’ Night Out on Thursday, Everyday (S)heroes Night on Friday, and Saturday With Santa. Visit merrymarketplace.com for hours, details and advance tickets.

Night at the Brewery, a benefit for United Housing Inc., takes place Thursday, Nov. 9, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Loflin Yard, 7 W. Carolina Ave. Tickets are $20 in advance or $25 at the door and include two drinks and food. Visit uhinc.org.

Tennessee Small Business Development Center will present an introductory course titled “How to Start a Small Business” Thursday, Nov. 9, from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Benjamin L. Hooks Central Library, 3030 Poplar Ave. The session helps aspiring entrepreneurs assess their abilities to lead a company and evaluate market potential for their products/services. Cost is free; registration required. Visit tsbdc.org/training for details.

The St. George’s Independent School Art Show takes place Thursday through Saturday, Nov. 9-11, at its Collierville campus, 1880 Wolf River Blvd. More than 50 local and regional artists will display and sell sculptures, paintings, mixed-media pieces and more. Visit sgisartshow.org for hours and tickets.