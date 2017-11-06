City’s Maxson Plant Upgrade Offers Cutting Edge Water Treatment

VOL. 132 | NO. 220 | Monday, November 6, 2017

“Everything has a life,” city Public Works Division director Robert Knecht said last week as he stood at the western edge of the wastewater treatment plant that processes 70 million gallons of wastewater a day from the southern part of the city.

The groundbreaking ceremony Thursday, Nov. 2, at the T.E. Maxson Wastewater Treatment Facility was on a warm, windy, overcast day in what was otherwise a chilly week. And with the warmth, wastewater treatment ponds just a few yards away were providing ample, fragrant evidence of that transition.

More than 40 years after it opened as part of the city’s then new federally required obligation to treat the city’s wastewater before discharging it into the Mississippi River, the plant is getting a five-year, $150-million upgrade.

Over that five years, CDM Smith Inc., the Boston-based engineering and construction contractor on the project, will stage the work so the plant can keep running while improvements are made.

Dave Zimmer, North American Unit president of CDM, said the new disinfection process using PAA – peracetic acid – is considered a more ecologically sound alternative to chemical disinfectants that have, until recently, been the norm for wastewater treatment.

“This technology is good enough to convert waste water into drinking water, particularly in areas that have a lot of droughts,” Zimmer said of PAA. “It will have some cutting-edge disinfection processing. … It’s amazing how it’s progressed. The water that would leave this plant will be of higher quality than the river itself.”

By Zimmer’s calculation, the renovations will Maxson to process 90 million gallons of wastewater a day or what would amount to enough liquid to fill FedExForum to the 15-foot high level.

Knecht said state environmental standards require the disinfection advances. The city already has an agreement with the state for the permitting process that is to come for the change.

The first phase of the upgrade will cost $30 million to $35 million.

Knecht said the odor before the upgrade, which he pegs primarily on bio-tower structures, should be dealt with to some degree by changes to the bio-towers.

“Those are the main culprits we’ve identified,” said Knecht, who also said the city has done odor studies prompted by some complaints.

“Electrolux – they have commented. You can imagine. The TVA is also,” he said. “We are doing what we can to minimize it.”

The renovations at Maxson don’t have a direct connection to the city’s decision in August to block any new sewer connections to developments outside the Memphis city limits that aren’t under contract already.

But Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland said the plant’s capacity does demonstrate the scope of services the city has been providing.

“A city only has so much capacity. So the more households you have, the more you can stretch that capacity,” he said. “That was our consideration in creating the policy.”

Some developers say they’ve been denied sewer connections by the city despite paying fees and having agreements in place. Strickland said the city is reviewing those cases.

“We are still internally reviewing our legal obligation with respect to extending sewers beyond the city limits,” the mayor said. “We hope that analysis will be done by mid-November.”