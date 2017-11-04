November 3-9, 2017: This week in Memphis history

VOL. 10 | NO. 45 | Saturday, November 4, 2017

1933: The Tennessee Brewing Co. reopens for the first time in 15 years with the first bottles of Goldcrest beer, brewed and bottled in Memphis, delivered to stores by the Tennessee Brewing Co.

Source: "Finest Beer You Ever Tasted" by Kenn Flemmons

2004: Norah Jones at FedExForum.

1974: Thrasher’s Fabrics and International Harvester sign major warehouse leases with Bell & Norfleet; Thrasher’s lease is in Bellbrook Industrial Park at Elvis Presley Boulevard and Brooks Road, and International Harvester’s is at the Space Center, between Brooks and Winchester in the same area.

1965: Criminal Court Clerk J.A. Blackwell begins preparations for carrying out the U.S. Supreme Court’s Gideon decision of March 1963 that guarantees defendants the right to legal counsel, including appointed counsel. With an announcement in The Daily News, Blackwell says arraignment of bond felony cases in Criminal Court will begin Nov. 15 “to determine if defendant has private counsel; his ability to hire counsel; whether or not he is indigent; to arrange for representation by counsel; whether case will be for trial or guilty plea; and to assign date for disposition of case.”

Elsewhere in the city, Southwestern at Memphis is marking its 40th anniversary, and weekend plans are being made for the Saturday game between the University of Tennessee and Ole Miss at the new Memphis Memorial Stadium at the Fairgrounds. Memphis has hosted football games for out-of-town college teams before, but those games were played at Crump Stadium.

1924: On the front page of The Daily News, an “Acousticon” is installed at Court Avenue Presbyterian Church “to aid those who are hard of hearing to enjoy the service.” The device was basically a microphone attached to a receiver. The church set aside seats near the Acousticon receivers for those who were hard of hearing. The first sermon pastor H.O. Hofstead preached with the Acousticon is about “The Sine Qua Non of the Christian.”