VOL. 10 | NO. 45 | Saturday, November 4, 2017

Beale Street Caravan and Fourth Bluff kick off their Album Sessions lunchtime listening parties with Don Bryant and the Bo-Keys’ “Don’t Give Up on Love” Friday, Nov. 3, on the promenade behind the Cossitt Library. All listening sessions will start at 12:15 p.m. and are free and open to all ages. Silent disco headphones will be provided; headphones reservations are recommended. Attendees are welcome to bring their own lunches. Visit thefourthbluff.com for a fall programming lineup.

Buckman Arts Center at St. Mary’s School will hold an opening reception for “From Trash to Treasure: New Works by Frank Lilly” Friday, Nov. 3, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at 60 Perkins Road Extended. The exhibition will be on display through Dec. 15. Visit buckmanartscenter.com.

Overton Park Gallery will hold an opening reception for “Vietnam 65, 66, 67: The photography of Donald Earl Bailey (1939-2011)” Friday, Nov. 3, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at 1581 Overton Park Ave. The images from Bailey’s three tours of duty during the Vietnam War will be on display through Nov. 24. Email overtonparkgallery@gmail.com or call 901-484-6154.

Eclectic Eye will hold an opening reception for “Skyward,” ceramics and oil by Melissa Bridgman and Martha Kelly, Friday, Nov. 3, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at its Midtown showroom, 242 S. Cooper St. The exhibition will be on display through Dec. 29. Visit eclectic-eye.com.

Overton Square’s free Fall Music Series continues with Josh Waddell Friday, Nov. 3, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. in the heated outdoor Tower Courtyard, 2100 Trimble Place. Local beers and seasonal refreshments available for purchase. Folding chairs and blankets welcome; no coolers or outside alcoholic beverages allowed. Visit overtonsquare.com.

UK singer/songwriter Polly Gibbons will perform two shows as part of Germantown Performing Arts Center’s Jazz in the Box series Friday, Nov. 3, at 7 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. in GPAC’s Black Box Theater, 1801 Exeter Road. Buy tickets at gpacweb.com.

Stars at the Shell, a two-night concert benefit for the Levitt Shell, will feature Los Lobos on Friday, Nov. 3, and Lucinda Williams on Saturday, Nov. 4, at the shell, 1928 Poplar Ave. Both shows start at 8 p.m. (doors at 6 p.m.). General admission is $20 for Los Lobos and $25 for Lucinda Williams; reserved seating tickets for Williams are also available. Visit levittshell.org.

The Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s is Saturday, Nov. 4, at 10:20 a.m. at Tiger Lane, 335 S. Hollywood St. Participants will complete a 2-mile walk and learn about the disease, advocacy opportunities, clinical studies and support programs. Visit alz.org/walk for details.

Tennessee Shakespeare Company continues its Shakespeare Shout-Out Series with a “free, fun and fast” performance of “Shake, Rattle & Roll” Saturday, Nov. 4, at 2 p.m. at the Memphis Zoo, 2000 Prentiss Place. The 45-minute show creatively links Memphis music to the works of Shakespeare. Cost is free; no tickets needed. Shout-Out Series shows continue through Nov. 10. Visit tnshakespeare.org for a schedule.

Keller Williams will be in concert Saturday, Nov. 4, at 8 p.m. at Buckman Arts Center at St. Mary’s School, 60 Perkins Road Extended. Tickets are $30. Visit buckmanartscenter.com.

Five-time Grammy Award-winning vocalist Michael McDonald and special guest Marc Cohn will perform Saturday, Nov, 4, at 8 p.m. at the Orpheum Theatre, 203 S. Main St. Tickets start at $40. Visit orpheum-memphis.com.

Memphis Botanic Garden will hold an artist reception for Sophie (Kauerz) Canale’s “In the Midst” Sunday, Nov. 5, from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. in the Visitors Center, 750 Cherry Road. Canale’s paintings will be on display through Nov. 29. Visit memphisbotanicgarden.com.

WKNO Gallery Ten Ninety One will host an artist reception for Karen Pulfer Focht’s “Somewhere in Time” Sunday, Nov. 5, from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. in the WKNO Digital Media Center, 7151 Cherry Farms Road. The exhibition is on display through Nov. 30. Call 901-458-2521 or visit wkno.org.

The Memphis in May World Championship Barbecue Cooking Contest judging seminar will be held Saturday, Nov. 11, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in SpringHill Suites’ Kress ballroom, 85 Court Ave. The seminar is the only chance this year to qualify as a judge for the 2018 contest. Cost is $95 and includes judging manual, training materials and lunch. Registration deadline is Monday, Nov. 6. Visit memphisinmay.org for details and application.

Literacy Mid-South’s 2017 Literacy Summit is Tuesday, Nov. 7, from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Memphis Marriott East, 5795 Poplar Ave. The annual summit connects educators and community members to learn and mobilize around the importance of increasing grade-level reading proficiency by third grade. Visit literacymidsouth.org for details and tickets.

Fisher Phillips Memphis will present a seminar titled “When Mental Health Issues Enter the Workplace” Tuesday, Nov. 7, from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. at the Greater Memphis Chamber, 22 N. Front St., suite 200. The breakfast program is for employers faced with substance abuse and mental conditions in the workplace. Cost is $25. Register at fisherphillips.com.

Junior League of Memphis’ Merry Marketplace is Thursday through Saturday, Nov. 9-11, at the Racquet Club of Memphis, 5111 Sanderlin Ave. Special events include a Girls’ Night Out on Thursday, Everyday (S)heroes Night on Friday, and Saturday With Santa. Visit merrymarketplace.com for hours, details and advance tickets.

Night at the Brewery, a benefit for United Housing Inc., takes place Thursday, Nov. 9, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Loflin Yard, 7 W. Carolina Ave. Tickets are $20 in advance or $25 at the door and include two drinks and food. Visit uhinc.org.

Tennessee Small Business Development Center will present an introductory course titled “How to Start a Small Business” Thursday, Nov. 9, from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Benjamin L. Hooks Central Library, 3030 Poplar Ave. The session helps aspiring entrepreneurs assess their abilities to lead a company and evaluate market potential for their products/services. Cost is free; registration required. Visit tsbdc.org/training for details.

The St. George’s Independent School Art Show will be held Thursday through Saturday, Nov. 9-11, at its Collierville campus, 1880 Wolf River Blvd. More than 50 local and regional artists will display and sell sculptures, paintings, mixed-media pieces and more. Visit sgisartshow.org for hours and tickets.