Thursday, November 30, 2017

As a baby boomer, Halloran Centre vice president of operations Ron Jewell can relate to comedian Pat Hazell’s world view as presented in his one-man act, “The Wonder Bread Years.”

Jewell, in fact, has worked with Hazell in the past at other venues and corporate events. Now Hazell, a former writer on “Seinfeld,” will bring his unique slice of Americana to The Orpheum’s Halloran Centre on March 17-18.

“It’s looking back at a simple time in life,” Jewell said of Hazell’s tribute to brand-name white bread, single-box cereal and Rock’em Sock’em Robots. “It’s a scripted show, but there are improvisational moments.”

Sort of like life, where even kids might have a script – at least in their heads – for how the school year is going to go, the summer, or a Saturday afternoon of playing with lawn darts.

But, truth is, the not-so-pleasant parts of real life intrude on everyone. Hazell and his family were living in Mandeville, Louisiana, on the shore of Lake Pontchartrain when Hurricane Katrina hit. They escaped to Austin, Texas, where they stayed. But Hazell helped with relief efforts.

“The world can be an amazing place,” Hazell told the Austin Chronicle not long afterward. “At times like this, you realize more good than bad.”

It’s the attitude Hazell, 56, brings to “The Wonder Bread Years.” He’s not even possessive about what those years are. He will span a wide enough period of time that his show will resonate with people who grew up in the 50s, 60s, and 70s.

“It means I’m doing my job of it not being my life story, but their life story,” he said.

One small example: where you live often determines what you would call things. A can of Coca-Cola or Sprite or Dr. Pepper in the South probably would be a “Coke.” On the East Coast, it’s all “soda” and in the Midwest it’s all “pop.”

Hazell grew up in Omaha, Nebraska. At about age 10, he was given a magic kit. His first audience was his family. He made them laugh, got attention and approval. He liked that.

“All the superficial reasons,” he said.

He got good enough at the act to start doing birthday parties and, as he got older, office parties.

“It paid better than a job.”

The tricks were OK, but really they were the device to allow him to interact with his audience. He couldn’t know it then, of course, but he was in training for his life’s work.

By age 28, he was making his first appearance on “The Tonight Show” with Johnny Carson, also from Omaha. Carson heard that Hazell did card tricks and coin tricks – Carson liked to do a few himself – and had him brought to his dressing room for 45 minutes before the show.

“Biggest name in show business,” Hazell said of Carson at the time. “Nobody hangs out with Johnny Carson.”

Hazell later was one of the first writers on “Seinfeld.” He only helped write a few shows before getting the gig as the warm-up act for the studio audience. He did that for about 75 shows, again perfect training ground for today’s one-man show, which he has been doing for about 25 years.

He also had a couple of cameos on “Seinfeld,” including one where he was a patient in a hospital bed and another where he is doing his warm-up act. In the credits, it says “Pat Hazell as himself.” He’s always gotten a kick out of that.

“That’s the height,” he said with a laugh, noting such credits are usually reserved for genuine stars.

“The Wonder Bread Years” is never quite the same show twice, given that he interacts with the audience and what they bring to the performance can change the direction the night goes.

“You surf a wave of trying to keep everybody happy,” he said.

He mostly steers clear of politics, religion and sex – or at least stays on the safe side of the line where those subjects tend to divide rather than unite. His show is PG not R.

So if you want bad news that makes you feel bad or to start up a little class warfare? Turn on a cable TV news program; don’t come to Pat Hazell’s show.

He doesn’t share a lot about his personal life, though he might drop this line: “I joke that I was a catch. Turns out I was catch and release.”

Hazell will use technology to give the audience a spin through the past – old TV commercials and such – but the show is an escape as much as it is an echo. It’s comfortable, relaxed.

“This is a safe sandbox,” Hazell said. “I’m not in denial. It’s a tough world out there. But it reflects on our humanity that we’re much more alike than we are different.”

Somehow, he brings all that to light via his one-man show. But he pays his pittance.

“I have very boring cast parties,” he said.

For information on show times and tickets for “The Wonder Bread Years” in Memphis on March 17-18 at the Halloran Centre, go to orpheum-memphis.com.