Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video
» Subscribe Today!
More of what you want to know.
The Daily News
X
Forgot your password?
Skip Navigation LinksHome >
VOL. 132 | NO. 237 | Thursday, November 30, 2017

Memorial Announced for Victims of Tennessee Wildfires

The Associated Press

Updated 2:56PM
Print | Front Page | Email this story | Comments ()

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (AP) – A year after deadly wildfires broke out in Tennessee, members of the community have come together to remember the 14 people whose lives were lost.

Nicole Ogle, chairwoman of a memorial committee, announced a permanent memorial for the people who died and a tribute for the first responders.

Ogle told a crowd gathered Tuesday evening the memorial will include a walking bridge with a reflective path and will be dedicated on wooded acreage in north Gatlinburg. The program Tuesday was shown on WBIR-TV's Facebook page.

The fire last year contributed to up to $2 billion of damage around the Gatlinburg tourism region.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Sign-Up For Our Free Email Edition
Get the news first with our daily email


 
Blog News, Training & Events
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 100 200 20,104
MORTGAGES 163 264 23,569
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 12 93 8,480
BUILDING PERMITS 159 459 40,825
BANKRUPTCIES 55 108 13,444
BUSINESS LICENSES 24 47 6,260
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 43 111 13,231
MARRIAGE LICENSES 9 29 4,965

Weekly Edition

Issues | About

The Memphis News: Business, politics, and the public interest.