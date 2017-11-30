Last Word: Veto Override, Vince Carter on Fizdale and Corker on Tax Reform

VOL. 132 | NO. 237 | Thursday, November 30, 2017

Signs of life at the old Kroger store on Exeter in Germantown. The new developers for a project that was supposed to be a Trader Joe’s have pulled a $90,000 building permit to remove the façade of the building. But no word on who the new tenant may be and some interesting remarks about recruiting tenants in general who won’t have as many trucks making deliveries in a retail center that borders a residential area.

Shelby County Mayor Mark Luttrell prevailed, for the most part, in the court fight with county commissioners over who has the authority to hire attorneys to file an opioid lawsuit. But the commission isn’t ready to let go of the issue. The commission voted in special session Wednesday to override Luttrell’s veto of two resolutions on the matter the commission passed before Luttrell’s positon prevailed in Chancery Court. This doesn’t change the outcome in Chancery Court, which was a ruling and a court order that the commission overstepped its role by filing the opioid lawsuit in Circuit Court and hiring attorneys.

One of the more interesting local races shaping up in the 2018 election year here is in county commission District 7 – one of six seats on the commission without an incumbent seeking re-election. The only two contenders so far at this very early stage opened their campaign efforts Tuesday evening in Midtown. Sam Goff and Tami Sawyer each have to win their respective primaries to go head to head in the August county general. And because this is an open seat, its unlikely that both of them will run unopposed in their primaries. At the outset, this is unique political turf that depending on who you talk to is either far removed from the national political landscape or largely motivated by what is underway in Washington.

Speaking of Washington, U.S. Senator Bob Corker of Tennessee on his vote to advance the Republican tax reform bill to the full Senate:

“After agreeing in principle with Senate leadership, members of the finance committee, and the administration on a trigger mechanism to ensure greater fiscal responsibility should economic growth estimates not be realized, I voted today to advance this important piece of legislation. While we are still working to finalize the details, I am encouraged by our discussions.”

In the House Judiciary committee Wednesday, U.S. Rep. Steve Cohen of Memphis on the mark up of the bill that would permit concealed carry of guns in all states if someone has such a permit in one state – a concept known as reciprocity.

“’States rights’ is a GOP mantra until the NRA gets involved, then it’s out the window. HR 38 tramples states rights and sells out the legislative authority of 34 states, including Tennessee. It’s crazy, it’s wrong and sacrifices the will of Tennesseans for the will of the NRA.”

Our Nashville correspondent, Sam Stockard, in his “View From The Hill” column looks at the specific and cautious path Moms Demand Action has taken in the state capitol on the gun issue.

Grizz lose to the Spurs Wednesday evening 104-95 for a ninth consecutive loss.

More national reaction to David Fizdale’s exit from the Grizz starting with ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith on The Undefeated who says it is mostly about the franchise.

Also former Grizz Vince Carter via The Undefeated, who has been keeping a diary on his 20th season in the NBA.

“Of course, the organization wants to win. But he wanted to see guys reach their potential … It’s just unfortunate. It’s just makes you want to shake your head sometimes. … He wanted to change that organization to a championship mentality, a championship organization doing it the right way. It’s just a process. Unfortunately, he didn’t get to finish what he wanted to accomplish.”

Numerous social media replays and remixes of the “Take that for data” moment including a remix that substitutes it for the president’s speech in the movie “Independence Day.”

The new Shelby County Health Department building to be built where the existing headquarters building is on Dunlap between Jefferson and Adams needs an exception to the Medical District overlay for development that means less frontage on the side streets, according to the construction contractor. The building will move to the west on the site that includes a parking area currently and it will be phased construction that allows the existing HQ to remain open while the new building is being built. This goes to the Board of Adjustment.

The Thistle & Bee has its first executive director, Jordan Boss. The honey products sold under that name are the second part of a program that works with survivors of prostitution and human trafficking in Memphis.

And the star of the one-man show “The Wonder Bread Years” talks about the show coming to the Halloran Centre next year.