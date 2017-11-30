Human-Trafficking Group Gets First Leader

VOL. 132 | NO. 237 | Thursday, November 30, 2017

Not long after starting her new job Oct. 1 as the first executive director of Thistle & Bee, a social enterprise focused on helping women who’ve survived sex trafficking and prostitution, Jordan Boss was allowed to ride along one night with a Memphis Police Department detective.

What she saw that night, the number of women they encountered on the streets in a single evening, was revelatory. “Overwhelming,” is the word she uses to describe it.

Her organization is currently working with five women, focused on tailoring the help to each woman rather than pursuing a one-size-fits-all-model.

“But we need to be serving a lot more than five women,” she said.

There was a moment that night, with one of the women who’d been arrested. She was distraught, crying. Can you help me, she pleaded. I don’t want to do this.

“When you see that first-hand … that’s why I get up and go to work every day,” said Boss, who was chosen for the role after a six-month search that encompassed more than 70 applications from professionals nationwide.

The other thing that makes her work pretty distinct from other nonprofit causes in the city, not just because of the human toll and the moments she encountered that night – her work involves things most people don’t want to talk about, Boss said, and are perfectly fine ignoring.

This is not dinner-table chatter, she acknowledges. It’s hard to work into a normal conversation anything related to the problem of women involved in sex-trafficking. And yet. She’s here, and Thistle & Bee exists, to do something about that.

“Our core mission is to serve women who are coming out of prostitution and sex trafficking, and in doing that we have a two-part program,” Boss says. “One piece is case management, therapy, self-help and life-skills training. Really helping the women to address their personal needs. The second piece of the program is our social enterprise. That’s where we actually make products. When I say we, the survivors make products that we in turn sell to the community in order to fund our program.”

Those products come out of Thistle & Bee’s partnership with St. Columba, a camp and retreat center that’s an outreach ministry of the Episcopal Diocese of West Tennessee.

“There,” Boss says, “we’re raising bees. We have a beekeeper who tends to our bees, and our survivors help us to harvest the honey. That’s the core of our social enterprise. We sell the honey that our bees make, and we also sell granola that’s made with the honey.”

The effort is a two-year program. The ultimate goal is that at the end of the two years and the training and support that have been given to the women, the organization can then help them find a job.

Thistle & Bee board president Eyleen Farmer said the organization has an ambitious roadmap ahead, for which it needed a leader like Boss who could help it execute the next phase of its mission. She praised Boss’ “extensive experience, loving temperament and strategic mindset.”

Boss has 20 years of experience in the nonprofit world, including most recently serving as director of foundation relations and operations for the National Association for the Education of Homeless Children and Youth.

“We have some great community partners who helped us identify the first five survivors in our program,” Boss said. “What’s tough is that the need is overwhelming. When you only have a program with five women and there are literally thousands you could be helping, it’s tough.

“One of the things we obviously want to look at is how can we grow our program, how can we grow our social enterprise, how can we educate the Memphis community as to the need that is there, so that we’re able to serve more women. I feel like of all the populations, this is a deeply underserved group of people.”