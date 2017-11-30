Help Your Employees Avoid Student Loan Scams

VOL. 132 | NO. 237 | Thursday, November 30, 2017

I read a lot of press releases from the Federal Trade Commission about enforcement actions against companies it alleges have deceived consumers, including many that are out-and-out scams. A recent one included a plea to companies to help protect their employees from student loan debt relief scams.

Student loans are the second-largest kind of debt in the U.S., trailing only mortgages. More than 42 million people have one or more student loans, with the aggregate debt exceeding $1.4 trillion. Default rates are at an all-time high; about 8 million borrowers have stopped paying altogether.

With the amount of money involved and the number of people in distress over their student loans, it’s not surprising that scammers have entered the picture. Just as we saw during the mortgage crisis, crooks are enticing borrowers with promises of reduced interest rates or forgiveness of some or all of what they owe in exchange for an illegal upfront fee.

The FTC and attorneys general in 11 states and the District of Columbia have launched a coordinated crackdown on student loan debt relief scams. They’ve dubbed it “Operation Game of Loans” and have already brought 36 enforcement actions.

The targeted companies used names like Student Debt Doctor and Student Aid Center. They marketed their programs through social media, email and telemarketing, and in some cases claimed to be affiliated with the government or legitimate loan servicers. They took in more than $95 million in illegal fees, with some victims losing as much as $1,500 and few getting anything in return.

When complaints started piling up, some scammers simply changed their company name rather than reform their business practices.

If an ad promises fast forgiveness on a student loan, it’s a scam. Borrowers should never pay an upfront fee for relief. Options available through the U.S. Department of Education or the loan servicer are free. Borrowers should never share their FSA ID, which is their user name and password for logging in to the Department of Education’s website, with anyone.

Current students or recent graduates aren’t the only ones with student loans. People of all ages have and struggle to pay them, including borrowers over age 60. They had $67 billion in outstanding loans in 2015, a 700 percent increase over 2005, and their default rate was more than two times the rate of people under the age of 49.

Hence the appeal from the FTC for companies to help educate their employees about the risks of student loan debt relief scams. The agency says that money diverted to bogus offers of help put employees’ dreams of financial security in jeopardy. Employees already worried about paying their debts and now in worse shape after being scammed may be distracted from their jobs.

The agency asks that companies share information about student loan debt relief scams and legitimate sources of help with their employees. Most student loans are guaranteed by the federal government and a good resource for information on payment options, including forbearance or consolidation, is StudentAid.gov/repay.

Student loan servicers can also provide information to borrowers with federal or private student loans. There are fewer options for private loans.

Randy Hutchinson, president and CEO of the Better Business Bureau of the Mid-South, can be reached at rhutchinson@bbbmidsouth.org.