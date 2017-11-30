Health Department Seeking Variance for New Building

VOL. 132 | NO. 237 | Thursday, November 30, 2017

The Shelby County Health Department is seeking a variance from the Board of Adjustment for a new facility at its current 814 Jefferson Ave. location.

The first phase of the project calls for the demolition of an existing, freestanding auditorium and construction of a new 79,000-square-foot building that will house the clinics and administrative areas, according to the application submitted to the Office of Planning and Development.

Upon completion of the new building, the health department’s existing facility will be demolished to make way for a new parking area and possible future developments.

“The phased approach will allow for the continuous operation of a critical service to Shelby County residents,” brg3s principal Susan Golden said in a letter of intent to municipal planner Don Jones. “As discussed at our pre-application conference, the project is located on the site to allow for the phased construction and future development of the land.”

Since the plans call for less side street frontage than allowed by the Medical District overlay section of the Unified Development Code, a variance from the Board of Adjustment is required.

“The size of the building program and phasing of construction for this project will not allow it to meet the frontage requirements for the Medical District overlay,” Golden said in the application. “The existing health department will remain at the southeast corner of the site while the new facility is built on the southwest corner.”

Without the variance, they argued, the project would not be feasible due to cost and would hamstring future on-site expansion and development plans.

If granted, the new layout will allow the Shelby County Health Department to implement a master plan that would “fulfill the intent of the UDC.”

For the design work, Smith Seckman Reid Inc. was tapped for the mechanical, electrical, plumbing and civic work, while Kersey Wike will handle the landscape design.

Meanwhile, a potential office tenant eyeing the former Cosmic Closet location at 48 S. McLean Blvd. has the current owners seeking a use variance for the old Midtown mixed-use building.

While the first floor of the property has served many commercial uses over the decades, a use variance is required because the property has remained dormant since the spring of 2016.

“The property has been occupied with apartments on the second floor and offices on the first floor,” Brenda Solomito of Solomito Land Planning said in a letter of intent. “Marketing efforts have been successful as of late and the applicant has a potential office use for the first floor.”

Solomito argued that the long-time commercial use and resulting layout of the first floor makes it “virtually impossible” to use under current zoning regulations.

“The granting of the Use Variance would restore the uses permitted by right at one time, and relieve an undue hardship that has fallen on the applicant,” she continued.

Daniel and Susan Hoover, who inherited the property in 2005, are listed as the current owners. According to the application, the Hoover family has owned the property since 1910.

Both projects will be reviewed by the Shelby County Board of Adjustment on Wednesday, Dec. 20, along with Spikner Enterprise’s proposed shipping container apartment complex on Bellevue Boulevard.

Spikner’s project, located on a vacant lot at 126 N. Bellevue Blvd., between Jefferson and Poplar avenues, hopes to serve as a “catalyst for future developments and improvements in the area,” according to the application for a conditional use permit.

“The project will be a multifamily residential development similar to those immediately surrounding the subject property,” Spikner wrote.

Spikner, along with Dorothy Spikner and Dartell Treadwell, are listed as the property’s owner on the application, while The Reaves Firm was tapped to handle engineering and surveying work.

In addition to Spikner Enterprises, Spikner is also the owner of Spikner Inc., a screen-printing and embroidery business, as well as Park Place Recycling & Logistics.