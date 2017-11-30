Finding Gratitude In Travel

VOL. 132 | NO. 237 | Thursday, November 30, 2017

As November closes and we move fully into the holiday season, I still remain a touch thankful looking back over the past year. Yes, I have much to be thankful for on the personal side of life, but during this season of thanks there are some travel-related items worth mentioning.

U.S. passport: We probably take this for granted, but holding an American passport is a beautiful thing. I’ve never once walked up to the customs agent in a new country with fear as I handed over my passport. It’s a good feeling.

Travel podcasts: I never listened to podcasts until about six months ago. I now have several regular podcasts, including a few travel-focused ones that I enjoy. I’ve learned additional ways to hack my way to affordable airfare on “Extra Pack of Peanuts,” the beauty of the Northern Lights in Norway on “Zero to Travel,” walking the Camino de Santiago in Spain on the “Indie Travel Podcast” and the best way to road trip across South Dakota on “Amateur Traveler.” A side note that you can hear yours truly on “Amateur Traveler” back in 2014 talking all things Memphis.

Bucket list travel: Seeing the Northern Lights in Norway and walking the Camino de Santiago across Northern Spain are two bucket list items that only intensified after listening to those podcasts. I’m actually not a big bucket list traveler, although I created one earlier this year just for kicks. I don’t follow it when I plan travel, but I’m thankful for the epic experiences we’ve had over the past couple of years that qualify as bucket list adventures. Among them are seeing the Grand Canyon, drinking and eating across Provence, hiking Arches National Park and crossing the Continental Divide in Colorado. I hope in the next year to continue getting closer to my goal of visiting every ballpark in the major leagues. I’m two-thirds of the way there.

Travel safety: I’ll admit world events make it tougher to have a carefree attitude about world travel. My head is on a swivel more when we travel. I think back to our second day in Barcelona this year when security was tight in the city, just a day after a terrorist attack in London. I’ve been to many cities around the world before and after terror attacks. I am thankful for my safety every time I travel.

Friends to visit: I wish more of my friends and family lived closer but I can’t lie that it’s pretty cool to have people to visit around the U.S. and even in other countries. Thanks to my latest hosts in San Diego, Los Angeles, Dallas, Cincinnati, Denver and Columbus.

Travel-loving son: I didn’t travel much as a child so I’m thankful my 11-year-old son has had numerous opportunities to travel across the U.S. and to other countries. Sure, he might one day prefer to stay home, but at least while I have him I want to give him as many new places and different cultures to experience.

