VOL. 132 | NO. 237 | Thursday, November 30, 2017

Bartlett Area Chamber of Commerce will host a Business After Hours Networking Mixer Thursday, Nov. 30, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Bahama Breeze, 2830 N. Germantown Parkway. Enjoy an evening of food, beverages and networking. Visit bartlettchamber.org.

A community health fair hosted by the American Pharmacists Association Academy of Student Pharmacists at UT Health Science Center in collaboration with Planned Parenthood and OUT Memphis will be held Friday, Dec. 1, from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Sexton Community Center, 1235 Brown Ave. The event will offer HIV testing, basic eye exams and educational tools. Free and open to the public. Email Allison Roberts at arober77@uthsc.edu for more information.

The Choose901 Holiday Pop Up Shop will be open Friday, Dec. 1, from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday, Dec. 2, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on the fourth floor of Crosstown Concourse’s Central Atrium, 1350 Concourse Ave. Shop an array of Memphis-themed gifts, including new T-shirt designs, holiday ornaments, pint glasses, a tacky sweater and more. Visit choose901.com.

The St. Jude Memphis Marathon Weekend races are Saturday, Dec. 2, starting at Second Street and Monroe Ave. The races are sold out, but volunteer opportunities are still available. Spectators also are welcome to bring signs and cheer for runners. Visit stjudemarathon.org for details and street closure information.

Breakfast With Santa at Shelby Farms Park takes place Saturday, Dec. 2, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. in the First Tennessee Foundation Visitor Center, 6903 Great View Drive N. Enjoy brunch, decorate cookies, make ornaments and more. “Mommy/Daddy + Me” tickets (1 adult, 1 child) are $33 for park members and $35 for nonmembers; each additional ticket is $16 for members and $18 for nonmembers. Register at shelbyfarmspark.org.

Memphis College of Art will host a reception for three new exhibits – “Creativity and Inclusivity: Disability and Art in the Memphis Community,” the 2017 BFA Thesis Exhibit and works by Jan Hankins – Saturday, Dec. 2, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. in Rust Hall, 1930 Poplar Ave. Emory University professor Rosemarie Garland-Thomson will present a guest lecture in conjunction with the “Creativity and Inclusivity” exhibition from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. Cost is free. Visit mca.edu.