The Daily News
VOL. 132 | NO. 219 | Friday, November 3, 2017

TraVure Developer Unveils New East Memphis Project

By Patrick Lantrip

Updated 10:22AM
With two highly-anticipated developments already in the works, Gill Properties has announced plans for a new mixed-use development East Memphis.

Known as The Grove at White Station, the new office/retail development will be located on S. White Station Road just north of Poplar Avenue.

Currently, five residential properties sandwiched between an Orion Bank branch and the Girl Scouts Heart of the South Council Headquarters are located on the site, and Gill’s new development hopes to tie the area together with its walkable neighborhood-level retail components.

“If you can make the whole block pedestrian friendly, it’s the most dynamic mixed-use block in all of East Memphis,” Brown Gill said.

Victor Buchholz with LRK was tapped to design the one-story project, while Michael Rogers at Fisher Arnold handled the engineering.

Gill will be seeking its first approval from city officials next week when he submits the designs to the Office of Planning and Development.

