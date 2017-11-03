November Events Highlight Pancreatic Cancer Awareness

VOL. 132 | NO. 219 | Friday, November 3, 2017

Memphis is going purple in November – the color for pancreatic cancer awareness – as the city hosts a series of events spearheaded by the Kosten Foundation to bring attention to one of the deadliest and hard-to-diagnose cancers.

The campaign is set to include a variety of initiatives and events this month, including a symposium lecture; proclamations from the Memphis and Shelby County mayors; purple lighting displayed at public and private structures; a tribute event; the collection of donations; and the Kosten Foundation Purple Day for Pancreatic Cancer Awareness.

The foundation, which has raised $1.5 million for pancreatic cancer research over its existence, along with Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland and Shelby County Mayor Mark Luttrell will proclaim Nov. 16 as the Kosten Foundation Purple Day for Pancreatic Cancer Awareness. That’s also World Pancreatic Cancer Awareness Day.

The public is invited to participate and celebrate throughout November in ways that include wearing purple or lighting up their residence or office purple. Members of the public also can contact the Kosten Foundation to receive a yard sign, and Ballet Memphis plans to display information about the foundation and pancreatic cancer in their lobby throughout the month.

The disease is hard to diagnose because it lacks definitive symptoms and standard tests can even return negative results. According to recent estimates from the American Cancer Society, almost 54,000 people – split almost evenly between men and women – will be diagnosed with pancreatic cancer this year.

A little more than 43,000 people will die of the disease this year, and pancreatic cancer accounts for about 3 percent of all cancers in the U.S. The average lifetime risk of pancreatic cancer for both men and women is about 1 in 65.

“We think the key to curing this disease is awareness,” said Alan Kosten, chairman of the Herb Kosten Pancreatic Cancer Charitable Fund. “We’re trying to spread – the Kosten Foundation is trying to spread the word as much as possible. We reference the Komen Foundation, which has done a great job in cutting down the instances of breast cancer, but that all started by awareness. They got the word out, and the money started coming. Because it’s all about money. You can talk to any scientist money, doctor, it’s all about money. If they can get enough money in there, they will resolve this thing and get the disease cured.”

The effort to help that eventually come to pass is personal to Kosten. The impetus for the foundation’s launch was the death of his brother in 2003 from pancreatic cancer.

He fought the disease for 11 months “with very little help,” and his family wanted to do something in his memory.

“He knew very little about the disease, and there was nowhere to go in Shelby County to find out anything or talk to people who’d experienced it,” Kosten said. “The only people you could talk to were your doctors, and that’s not enough. You need more support.”

In addition to the slate of events in November, the foundation also offers a monthly group meeting open to pancreatic cancer patients, families, caregivers, friends and anyone who wants to learn more.

The group includes new patient survivors and those who have survived for a few decades. People like Larry Frantz, a pancreatic cancer survivor who said the group has helped him in part because “I’ve learned things that I’ve taken back to my doctor to ask him about.”

That support group’s November meeting is at 10 a.m. on Nov. 11 at the Cordova Public Library, 8457 Trinity Road. Meanwhile, other things planned include:

• Nov. 15: The Kosten Foundation Annual Symposium at 9 a.m. at the University of Tennessee Health Science Center. The event is free and open to the public, and the keynote speaker will be Dr. Charles Vollmer, professor of surgery at the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania.

• Nov. 16: Places turning purple in some way include the Hilton Memphis, the Levitt Shell and Big River Crossing. Also, the Kendra Scott store in Saddle Creek will donate 20 percent of proceeds from all sales between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. to the Kosten Foundation.

• Nov. 18: A “Tribute at Twilight” at Cancer Survivors Park, 701 Perkins Road Extended. This free event will be to remember those lost to pancreatic cancer and celebrate survivors, in addition to featuring a sharing of stories, balloon release and glow sticks in remembrance and honor of those lost to pancreatic cancer and those still fighting it.

Also throughout November, all donations to the Kosten Foundation will be matched by Susan and Alan Kosten.