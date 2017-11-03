Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video
» Subscribe Today!
More of what you want to know.
The Daily News
X
Forgot your password?
Skip Navigation LinksHome >
VOL. 132 | NO. 219 | Friday, November 3, 2017

Idled Chemical Plant Keeps Workers on Board After Explosion

The Associated Press

Updated 3:02PM
Print | Front Page | Email this story | Comments ()

CHARLESTON, Tenn. (AP) – A chemical plant in Tennessee that will likely stay idle until next year has maintained its staff of almost 700 workers as it recovers from an explosion there in September.

The Chattanooga Times Free-Press reports that Wacker Chemical expects to lose 25 percent of its global polysilicon production while it addresses the damage at its Charleston, Tennessee plant.

The German company is keeping employees at work by reassigning and training them while repairs and an ongoing $150 million facility expansion continues.

The Sept. 7 explosion briefly closed an interstate section and spurred shelter-in-place orders. Wacker and state and local authorities said the chemical releases were within allowable levels.

Additionally, an Aug. 30 fire injured four plant workers.

___

Information from: Chattanooga Times Free Press, www.timesfreepress.com

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Sign-Up For Our Free Email Edition
Get the news first with our daily email


 
Blog News, Training & Events
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 89 278 18,604
MORTGAGES 129 375 21,772
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 259 825 38,396
BANKRUPTCIES 59 229 12,439
BUSINESS LICENSES 22 97 5,875
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 58 184 12,616
MARRIAGE LICENSES 20 84 4,679

Weekly Edition

Issues | About

The Memphis News: Business, politics, and the public interest.