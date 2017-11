VOL. 132 | NO. 219 | Friday, November 3, 2017

Replicas of the Nina and Pinta, two of the three ships that Christopher Columbus and his crew sailed from Europe when they discovered America (The Bahamas) in 1492, docked at Beale Street Landing this month. The ships, which are owned by the Columbus Foundation, were sketched by Memphis artist Martha Kelly, who provides an artist’s glimpse of life in the Bluff City every month for The Daily News.