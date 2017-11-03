Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video
» Subscribe Today!
More of what you want to know.
The Daily News
X
Forgot your password?
Skip Navigation LinksHome >
VOL. 132 | NO. 219 | Friday, November 3, 2017

GOP Senators Say Fate of 'Dreamers' Must Wait for Next Year

By KEVIN FREKING, Associated Press

Updated 3:05PM
Print | Front Page | Email this story | Comments ()

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump and Republican senators agreed Thursday not to deal with a needed fix for young immigrants in must-pass year-end spending legislation, according to some GOP lawmakers.

Instead, they said, a solution would wait until next year for some 800,000 immigrants brought illegally to the United States as children. Those immigrants, known by supporters as Dreamers, are in limbo after Trump announced he was ending temporary deportation protections granted by the Obama administration and giving Congress until March to come up with a fix.

Democrats have indicated they want to use a year-end spending bill to force action on Dreamers. Their votes will likely be needed to pass spending legislation to keep the government running, so the Trump-GOP stance may not end up prevailing.

"No immigration bill on the omnibus or any other must-pass piece of legislation in 2017," said GOP Sen. Tom Cotton of Arkansas after exiting a White House meeting on Thursday. "He agreed to that, as does the Senate leadership, and I think the vast majority of Republican senators."

Sen. John Cornyn of Texas said that using the so-called "omnibus" spending bill to resolve the status of Dreamers was "the pipe dream of some Democrats."

Immigrant advocates have been pushing for action. In September, Democratic leaders said they had a deal with Trump to enshrine protections for the immigrants in exchange for border security measures short of a border wall. But the supposed deal immediately came into dispute and now appears to have totally unraveled if it existed at all.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Sign-Up For Our Free Email Edition
Get the news first with our daily email


 
Blog News, Training & Events
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 89 278 18,604
MORTGAGES 129 375 21,772
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 259 825 38,396
BANKRUPTCIES 59 229 12,439
BUSINESS LICENSES 22 97 5,875
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 58 184 12,616
MARRIAGE LICENSES 20 84 4,679

Weekly Edition

Issues | About

The Memphis News: Business, politics, and the public interest.