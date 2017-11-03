After Hot Start, Grizzlies Show Cracks In Foundation

VOL. 132 | NO. 219 | Friday, November 3, 2017

As calculated decisions go, it seemed like a good one. Probably, it was a smart decision despite the unhappy result.

With the Grizzlies wrapping up a homestand, coach David Fizdale determined the last game against the Orlando Magic was an opportune time to get point guard Mike Conley and his sore Achilles a little extra rest before starting a five-game road trip.

“It’s early in the season,” Fizdale explained before the Wednesday, Nov. 1 game vs. the Magic. “No need to push something like that.”

What followed, however, was yet another reminder that the Grizzlies still can easily lose their way without their floor general at the controls late in a game. Conley’s shooting has been off this season and the Achilles soreness had slowed his movements. But even a compromised Conley probably would have given the Grizzlies a better chance to pull out a game they ultimately lost 101-99.

“Head of the snake,” forward James Ennis said of Conley after the Grizzlies had lost to the Magic with Fizdale and Conley’s backup, Mario Chalmers, having a heated exchange on the sideline late in the game.

What prompted that exchange we will get to in a moment, but first remember that Chalmers and Fizdale were together with the Miami Heat. Fizdale very much wanted Chalmers here this year. He knows his strengths and weaknesses and Chalmers knows the coach is not going to sugarcoat anything. Neither man is likely to hold a grudge.

So here’s what happened: With the game in the balance vs. the Magic, Chalmers had a turnover, blew a sure layup when he tried to draw a foul to get an and-one and also missed an open 3-pointer. All in the last minute of the game.

The play that most drew Fizdale’s ire was the one where Chalmers tried to get the foul call by slowing down so lumbering Magic center Nikola Vucevic could catch up and make contact. Instead of a layup and the lead, Orlando got the ball back.

“Mario made a ridiculous play,” Fizdale said, adding, “twenty-five thousand people were in here (a bit of an exaggeration) and saw that was the most ridiculous play of the whole game, but because his brain was gone (in the moment) he couldn’t own that it was a bonehead play.”

On the sideline Tyreke Evans, who scored 32 points off the bench in the losing effort, stepped between Chalmers and Fizdale. In the locker room after the game, however, a calm Chalmers did own the play. And his play for the entire night, which included 3-for-12 shooting, seven points, five assists, and four steals in 26 minutes in a starting role.

“One hundred percent right,” Chalmers said of Fizdale’s criticisms of his late play. “That’s on me. I have to take control, run the team like Mike runs the team and I didn’t do that. I feel like I lost the game for us.”

Fizdale, going to the big picture, said the Grizzlies “didn’t deserve to win the game. You cannot mess with the basketball gods.”

But the same was true of Orlando, which is better than you probably think with a 6-2 record after winning in Memphis. The Magic, however, made mistakes, too – 24 turnovers that led to 30 Memphis points. Orlando guard Terrence Ross, in fact, made three turnovers in the last minute.

“We had plenty of chances,” said center Marc Gasol. “We couldn’t have asked for more chances to win it.”

In the early going, the Grizzlies have gotten great mileage from their bench. They even won the bench battle again in this game – 47-33, with rookie Dillon Brooks chipping in 12 points and Chandler Parsons, though scoring but one point, having a team-high six assists.

The second unit has played with a chemistry and flow Fizdale has not wanted to disrupt. But in resting Conley, the mix changed a bit. Brooks had a great look at a 3-pointer in the final seconds with the Grizzlies trailing by a point and took the shot – Fizdale believed it was a “great” shot – but it ultimately rimmed out and would be the team’s final chance.

Asked if he thought Brooks’ shot was going to fall, Gasol said, “Hoping. I was hoping to get the ball, but he was really open.”

Translation: In Gasol’s mind, with Conley not on the floor, the ball should have been in his hands at the end of a one-point game. If the ball was going to rim out, it should have rimmed out on his shot and not that of a rookie.

Of course, if Conley’s on the floor, Brooks probably doesn’t take that shot even if he is open. He swings it back to Conley and Conley either drives all the way to the basket or drops the ball off to Gasol.

Without calling out Chalmers and while careful to say he has no doubt everybody on the team wants to win, Gasol also seemed to suggest Chalmers, in the starting role, tried to do too much and lost sight of what had worked as Conley’s backup.

Asked if injuries gave increased opportunity to guys, Gasol said: “Opportunity in the right way. It’s your chance to prove your worth (but) you’re playing your role first. It’s like when you turn 18 and you want your own apartment and freedom, but you don’t want to do the dishes. But you gotta do it. You’ve got responsibilities that come with having your own place.

“So, people can have freedom, they still gotta do their job.”

Losers of two straight, the Grizzlies now take a 5-3 record out on that five-game road trip that starts Saturday, Nov. 4, at the Los Angeles Clippers. They leave with a bad taste.

“The most frustrating part was, that was a game we had in our grips,” Fizdale said. “But we have got to go through this together. You have to go through some adversity and, unfortunately for us, the three times we’ve been hit with adversity we’ve handled it like crap. At least I have something I can address and attack and teach and coach.”