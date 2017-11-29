Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video
» Subscribe Today!
More of what you want to know.
The Daily News
X
Forgot your password?
Skip Navigation LinksHome >
VOL. 132 | NO. 236 | Wednesday, November 29, 2017

Retail Group: Those Buying Both Online, In Stores Spent More

By ANNE D'INNOCENZIO, AP Retail Writer

Updated 3:01PM
Print | Front Page | Email this story | Comments ()

NEW YORK (AP) – A retail trade group says people who shopped both online and in stores from Thanksgiving to Cyber Monday spent more than those who picked one or the other.

The National Retail Federation said Tuesday that more than 174 million Americans shopped in stores and online during those five days, higher than its estimate that 164 million would. The group said those who shopped online and in stores spent $82 more on average than online-only shoppers, and $49 more on average than store-only shoppers.

Average spending per person was $335.47. The group didn't offer a comparable number from last year because it changed its methodology.

Meanwhile, Adobe Analytics says Cyber Monday was the biggest U.S. online shopping day ever, with a record $6.59 billion spent, up 17 percent from last year.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Sign-Up For Our Free Email Edition
Get the news first with our daily email


Blog News, Training & Events
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 100 100 20,004
MORTGAGES 101 101 23,406
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 42 81 8,468
BUILDING PERMITS 191 300 40,666
BANKRUPTCIES 47 53 13,389
BUSINESS LICENSES 23 23 6,236
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 26 68 13,188
MARRIAGE LICENSES 20 20 4,956

Weekly Edition

Issues | About

The Memphis News: Business, politics, and the public interest.