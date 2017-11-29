VOL. 132 | NO. 236 | Wednesday, November 29, 2017

The Orpheum Theatre will host “The Phantom of the Opera” Wednesday, Nov. 29, through Dec. 10 at the theater, 203 S. Main St. Buy tickets at orpheum-memphis.com.

Talk Shoppe will meet Wednesday, Nov. 29, from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. in NovaCopy’s conference room, 7251 Appling Farms Parkway. Memphis Police Department neighborhood watch coordinator Betty Seago will present “Keeping Safe This Holiday Season.” Cost is free. Visit talkshoppe.com.

David Lusk Gallery-Memphis will hold an artist conversation with Catherine Erb Wednesday, Nov. 29, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at DLG, 97 Tillman St. Erb’s exhibition, “Angst,” is on display through Dec. 23. Visit davidluskgallery.com.

Bartlett Area Chamber of Commerce will host a Business After Hours Networking Mixer Thursday, Nov. 30, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Bahama Breeze, 2830 N. Germantown Parkway. Enjoy an evening of food, beverages and networking. Cost is free (drinks at your own expense). RSVP at bartlettchamber.org.

Starry Nights at Shelby Farms Park hosts Tacky Holiday Sweater Night, its first discounted theme night, Thursday, Nov. 30, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the park, 6903 Great View Drive N. Wear your tacky sweater to get a $5 discount per car on tickets purchased at the gate. Visit shelbyfarmspark.org for a list of Mistletoe Village activities and other details.

Circuit Playhouse will present “The Santaland Diaries” Friday, Dec. 1, through Dec. 23 at 51 S. Cooper St. Visit playhouseonthesquare.org for times and tickets.

A community health fair hosted by the American Pharmacists Association Academy of Student Pharmacists at UT Health Science Center in collaboration with Planned Parenthood and OUT Memphis will be held Friday, Dec. 1, from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Sexton Community Center, 1235 Brown Ave. The event will offer HIV testing, basic eye exams and educational tools. Free and open to the public. Email Allison Roberts at arober77@uthsc.edu for more information.

The Choose901 Holiday Pop Up Shop will be open Friday, Dec. 1, from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday, Dec. 2, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on the fourth floor of Crosstown Concourse’s Central Atrium, 1350 Concourse Ave. Shop an array of Memphis-themed gifts, including new T-shirt designs, holiday ornaments, pint glasses, a tacky sweater and more. Visit choose901.com.