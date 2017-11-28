PGA World Golf Championship Event to Memphis in 2019 a Possibility

VOL. 132 | NO. 235 | Tuesday, November 28, 2017

John Feinstein, author of “A Good Walk Spoiled,” and who hosts a PGA Tour radio show by the same name, was perhaps playing spoiler when he said on his radio show that FedEx wants to bring one of the four annual World Golf Championships to Memphis.

Crain’s Cleveland Business reported that the move could happen in 2019. Crain’s quoted Feinstein as saying sources told him FedEx is lobbying to move a World Golf Championship event to Memphis, possibly the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational event in Akron, Ohio, held annually in August. Bridgestone's title sponsorship for that event reportedly ends in 2018.

The annual FedEx St. Jude Classic at TPC Southwind is held each June, with the 2018 tournament slated for June 4-10.

“Anything around 2019 is extremely premature,” said FESJC tournament director Darrell Smith, adding, “It is well-documented there will be significant changes in the 2019 PGA schedule.

“It doesn’t matter to me whenever we play,” Smith said, when asked about pros and cons of June vs. August in Memphis. “It’s having a regular event on the PGA calendar every year. Tee it up.”

If Memphis did get a WGC event, it could dramatically enhance the player field. Although it’s not one of golf’s four Grand Slam tournaments, WGC events fall in line behind them in prestige.

“Best of the best,” Smith said. “Many Top-50 players.”