VOL. 132 | NO. 235 | Tuesday, November 28, 2017

Mississippi Coach Matt Luke Ready to Seize 'Destination Job'

By DAVID BRANDT, AP Sports Writer

Updated 2:48PM
OXFORD, Miss. (AP) – Matt Luke says Ole Miss is a "destination job" and that he is looking forward to implementing his long-term plan instead of being motivating for just 12 games.

The 41-year-old Luke was introduced Monday as the new coach of Mississippi's football program – again. He was the program's interim coach last season, leading the Rebels to a 6-6 record, including a 3-5 mark in the Southeastern Conference.

Now Luke has a four-year contract that's worth $12.6 million.

This news conference had a much more positive feel than Luke's introduction as the interim coach, when the program was still reeling from previous coach Hugh Freeze's sudden resignation. Freeze left after a university investigation into his phone records found what the school called personal misconduct.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

