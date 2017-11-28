Mississippi Coach Matt Luke Ready to Seize 'Destination Job'

VOL. 132 | NO. 235 | Tuesday, November 28, 2017

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) – Matt Luke says Ole Miss is a "destination job" and that he is looking forward to implementing his long-term plan instead of being motivating for just 12 games.

The 41-year-old Luke was introduced Monday as the new coach of Mississippi's football program – again. He was the program's interim coach last season, leading the Rebels to a 6-6 record, including a 3-5 mark in the Southeastern Conference.

Now Luke has a four-year contract that's worth $12.6 million.

This news conference had a much more positive feel than Luke's introduction as the interim coach, when the program was still reeling from previous coach Hugh Freeze's sudden resignation. Freeze left after a university investigation into his phone records found what the school called personal misconduct.

