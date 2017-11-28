VOL. 132 | NO. 235 | Tuesday, November 28, 2017

FUNdraising Good Times Honor The People In Your Life By Mel and Pearl Shaw Print | Front Page | Email this story | Comments ( ) You have entered an invalid email address

Close To:

* Required

From:

* Required

Message:

You have entered an invalid email address

Close From (email): * Required



Message: * Required



It’s here – the Christmas season. You cannot hide. It’s everywhere! How will you choose to participate?

Will you remember the “reason for the season”? Will you remember to express joy for the “light of the world”? Will you get caught up in expectations that cannot be fulfilled? Will you try to hide from it all? We have an idea: Honor the people in your life with a gift to a nonprofit.

Yes, we know there are cynics out there, people who say, “Oh, you didn’t want to take time to shop for something special, so you just wrote a check to a nonprofit.”

Well, that is the height of cynicism. Any time you write a check there is no “just” in the sentence. It means a lot to share what you have with others. And we are talking about more than just “checking the box” when it comes to making your gift.

We are suggesting you not only make a gift to a nonprofit, but that you write a letter or send an email to the person you are honoring. Tell them – in writing – how special they are to you. Lift up their good qualities. Speak from your heart. Be bold, and share what you are doing on social media – tell the story of those you admire and why. And tell the world about the organization you are making a gift to in their honor and why.

And don’t forget to tell the nonprofit about why you are making the gift. If you are giving to a small organization, pick up the phone or write an email to let people know what you are planning and why. Ask them to send a thank-you to the person you are honoring. Many nonprofits are set up to do this, but just in case, let the organization know you are honoring someone important in your life.

There are so many people you can honor: family members, co-workers, friends, community leaders, local students and even your adversaries. That’s right – even your adversaries. Those we believe we are “opposed” to are also our teachers. They can show us who we don’t want to be. They can cause us to question and reaffirm our core beliefs. They can teach us to love even when we don’t want to.

There are nonprofits across Memphis and West Tennessee that are making a difference. You can find one that is a match with your values, or more importantly, the values of the people you honor.

Consider the Mid-South Food Bank and The Salvation Army. These organizations are making a difference across our communities every day. Consider organizations that serve people with special needs, such as Alzheimer’s & Dementia Services of Memphis and The Arc Mid-South. Consider your alma mater, or nonprofits that support artists and activists. Give to children’s programs and ones for seniors.

Now is a great time to honor the people in your life and support our nonprofits.

Mel and Pearl Shaw, owners of fundraising consultancy firm Saad&Shaw, can be reached at 901-522-8727 or saadandshaw.com.