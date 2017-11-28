Grizzlies’ Firing of David Fizdale Stamps This as Marc Gasol’s Team

VOL. 132 | NO. 235 | Tuesday, November 28, 2017

Maybe it would have happened anyway. Rumors were rampant on Saturday that Grizzlies coach David Fizdale was coaching for his job, that an eighth straight loss to Brooklyn on Sunday could be mean the end.

On Monday afternoon, the end came. The Grizzlies fired Fizdale just 19 games into his second season here.

Not only did the Grizzlies lose the Brooklyn game, putting up an anemic effort at times, but Fizdale benched All-Star center Marc Gasol for the entirety of the fourth quarter.

Gasol sounded off postgame. Not in a rage. But in his calm, yet firm Marc Gasol way. No one told him that he wasn’t going to play, Gasol said. No one explained why.

He believed he deserved better.

“If I’m not on the floor, it means I’m not valued,” Gasol said Sunday after the loss. “And I’m sure they knew that would hurt me the most.”

Payback came Monday when ESPN reported the Grizzlies had fired Fizdale. A perfunctory team press release soon followed with word that associate head coach J.B. Bickerstaff would serve as interim coach.

“After a thorough evaluation, I decided a change in course was necessary to move forward …” general manager Chris Wallace said in the release.

Yes, a change in course was necessary to avoid a full-on crash into a brick wall with still more than 60 games left in the season, the GM also could have said.

The losing streak, mind you, is the longest since a 12-game run of ineptitude in the 2008-2009 season. The bad old days. Before the Grizzlies started this seven-year playoff run.

Gasol has been here for the entirety of that run. Fizdale, though generally earning high marks for getting the team to the postseason and stretching the first-round playoff series with San Antonio to six games, was a newbie.

But perhaps most telling is that all indications have been that Gasol is one of the few people connected to this basketball franchise that has regular contact with controlling owner Robert Pera.

This is what Gasol said before this season started when asked about Pera: “He’s always watching us, following the team. Obviously, he has another business he has to run and he has a lot of people here he trusts. I always tell him I’d like to see him more at games, because I know how much he cares about the team. But obviously a lot of people don’t see that, and don’t feel that.”

Here’s guessing Fizdale feels it now. Pera cares enough to listen to Marc Gasol, be it directly or through another party.

Asked in the preseason how often he and Pera communicate, Gasol said “pretty often.” He added that Pera has proven he cares by investing heavily in the team.

“He signed me. He signed Mike. He signed Chandler,” Gasol said.

So let’s take a moment and add that up: Gasol for five years and $110 million. Conley for five years and $153 million. Parsons for four years and $94 million.

That’s $357 million. As of Monday afternoon, that equated to more than 5.3 million shares of Ubiquiti stock. Meantime, David Fizdale was on a four-year deal that paid him less than $3 million per year.

Take that for data.

Now is it fair, making Fizdale the scapegoat when because of injuries he has had to lean on guys who should not be in the NBA at all or should be in sweats sitting at the end of the bench instead of playing big minutes?

No, of course it’s not. It’s also as predictable and inevitable as to be the oldest cliché in pro sports.

You can’t fire the whole team. Nor the best, highest-paid, players.

Their contracts are guaranteed. The coach’s future is not.

Fizdale had lost Gasol. The locker room was increasingly divided, the effort and focus from players increasingly inconsistent.

For his part, Fizdale said in his postgame Sunday he was riding with the group that was playing better. Which sounds reasonable enough until you consider he chose to play Deyonta Davis all 12 minutes of the fourth quarter and Gasol not at all.

“It wasn’t nothing against him,” the coach said. “I was trying to win a game.”

Fizdale also said: “I took a risk. Sometimes, when you take a risk, you may piss off a player or two. That’s part of this position. But I can own the decision and have my reasons why.”

He owns it now and one has to wonder if today he believes the reasons were worth it.

That said, the Grizzlies have been here 17 years. No coach has been more candid with media (which also means sharing his transparency with fans) or more concerned with what’s happening in the community than David Fizdale.

But in benching Gasol he made a move that only Gregg Popovich could get away with and even he probably would have offered Gasol at least a word or two of explanation.

So today people are lining up to take sides on the Fizdale-Gasol chasm and, well, what is social media for if not to provide real-time polling on such matters?

Sad thing is, the forerunner to the blow-up was that Conley has been out with an Achilles injury and the team is systematically crippled without him: offensively, defensively, and emotionally.

Conley is, besides being chief scorer and playmaker, the bridge between coaching staff and locker room and the bridge between Gasol and everyone else in uniform.

Take Conley out of the equation, and everyone’s flaws are magnified and their strengths diminished.

Fizdale’s firing suggests Conley is nowhere close to returning and that Pera is not of a mind to have Wallace shop Gasol.

So, this is Big Spain’s team and he will be on the floor in the fourth quarter.

On that, you can bet every share of Ubiquiti stock you own.