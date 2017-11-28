Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video
VOL. 132 | NO. 235 | Tuesday, November 28, 2017

Grizzlies Fire David Fizdale, Name Bickerstaff Interim Coach

Daily News staff

Updated 4:07PM
ESPN.com and the Sporting News are reporting David Fizdale has been fired as coach of the Memphis Grizzlies.

Speculation about his termination began building as the holiday weekend arrived and Memphis continued to lose to inferior opponents like the Dallas Mavericks and most recently, the Brooklyn Nets. Things really got ugly when Fizdale sat star center Marc Gasol for the fourth quarter of the Sunday night game against the Nets and Gasol publicly said he was hurt by the decision not to play him.

The Grizzlies have been mired in an eight-game losing streak and have been without starting point guard Mike Conley for several games as he nurses injuries to an ankle and Achilles.

Associate head coach J.B. Bickerstaff will become interim head coach, according to the reports, a move that was circling along with Fizdale’s removal before the actual decision was announced Monday afternoon.

