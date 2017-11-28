VOL. 132 | NO. 235 | Tuesday, November 28, 2017

The third annual Female Warriors: Armed and Delicious Giving Tuesday event is Nov. 28 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Felicia Suzanne’s, 80 Monroe Ave. Enjoy cocktails, live music, and food from local female culinary warriors at this event, which unites restaurateurs, purveyors and culinary thought leaders to benefit the Women’s Foundation for a Greater Memphis. Individual tickets are $40; couples are $75 in advance or $40 each at the door. Buy tickets at eventbrite.com.

The Collierville Christmas tree lighting takes place Tuesday, Nov. 28, in Collierville Town Square, 125 N. Rowlett St. The board of mayor and aldermen will serve hot chocolate starting at 5:30 p.m., with holiday music and entertainment continuing until Santa arrives at 7 p.m. to light the tree. Cost is free. Visit collierville.com.

The Downtown Neighborhood Association will meet Tuesday, Nov. 28, from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at The Arcade Restaurant, 540 S. Main St. Jason Wexler, president of business operations for the Memphis Grizzlies, will discuss the organization’s recent ventures, such as Grind City Media, the Memphis Hustle and esports, plus the FedExForum upgrades.

Visible Music College will present “A Visible Christmas” Tuesday, Nov. 28, at 7:30 p.m. at the Cannon Center for the Performing Arts, 225 N. Main St. The annual Christmas concert will feature a blend of Christmas favorites and original music from Visible student, faculty and alumni bands. Admission is free; donations accepted. Visit visible.edu for details.

Talk Shoppe will meet Wednesday, Nov. 29, from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. in NovaCopy’s conference room, 7251 Appling Farms Parkway. Memphis Police Department neighborhood watch coordinator Betty Seago will present “Keeping Safe This Holiday Season.” Cost is free. Visit talkshoppe.com.

David Lusk Gallery-Memphis will hold an artist conversation with Catherine Erb Wednesday, Nov. 29, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at DLG, 97 Tillman St. Erb’s exhibition, “Angst,” is on display through Dec. 23. Visit davidluskgallery.com.

Starry Nights at Shelby Farms Park hosts Tacky Holiday Sweater Night, its first discounted theme night, Thursday, Nov. 30, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the park, 6903 Great View Drive N. Wear your tacky sweater to get a $5 discount per car on tickets purchased at the gate. Visit shelbyfarmspark.org for a list of Mistletoe Village activities and other details.