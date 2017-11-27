The Week Ahead: Nov. 27-Dec. 3

VOL. 132 | NO. 234 | Monday, November 27, 2017

Good morning, Memphis! Still recovering from your turkey hangover? Get out of the house this week and enjoy the official start of the season with a range of holiday events – including Starry Nights’ Tacky Holiday Sweater Night and Choose901’s holiday pop-up shop – then get out there and cheer on your St. Jude Memphis Marathon runners. And that’s just a taste of what’s going on in The Week Ahead...

The St. Jude Memphis Marathon Weekend is upon us. If you’re not taking part in one of Saturday’s races, you can support the runners by cheering them on along the route.

One place to do so: Crosstown Arts, which is hosting the “Cancer is a Drag” St. Jude Marathon spirit station from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. in the parking lot in front of the Cleveland Street Flea Market at 438 N. Cleveland. Bring your noisemakers and posters to cheer on the runners, and enjoy drag performances, vegan pancakes, bloody marys and more.

Starry Nights at Shelby Farms Park is now open … and this Thursday is Tacky Holiday Sweater Night. Wear your tacky sweater to get a $5 discount per car on tickets purchased at the gate. After you drive through the largest holiday light show in the Mid-South, check out Mistletoe Village, where you can roast s’mores, visit Santa in his workshop, take a pony or camel ride, visit the Starry Petting Zoo, and much more.

And speaking of tacky holiday sweaters, pick up a Memphis-themed one at the annual Choose901 Holiday Pop Up Shop. It’ll be open Friday from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on the fourth floor of Crosstown Concourse’s Central Atrium. An array of other Memphis-themed gifts will be available too, including new T-shirt designs, holiday ornaments, pint glasses, hats… and so on.

The South Main Market, Memphis’ first food hall concept, is hosting a grand opening celebration Saturday at 409 S. Main St. The all-day event will feature the market’s first seven vendors offering a range of food and drink, plus live music, pop-up artists and more. The market will eventually feature up to 14 vendors.

The concepts housed at the market currently include:

Civil Pour, which offers drinks and small bites

The second location of Cooper-Young coffeehouse Java Cabana

The second location of East Memphis’ City East Bagel & Grille

Country-inspired cooking concept Kinfolk

Magnolia, which offers frozen foods and to-go orders, everything from handmade gyoza to Asian-inspired small plates

Coco, with its healthy and vegetarian fare

Wallflower Memphis, which offers grab-and-go fresh blooms to potted plants and custom floral arrangements.

Like to write? The Voices of the South writing cabaret is a chance for aspiring writers and performers to find and share their voice. It starts with an engaging prompt and an hour of writing (with soothing live music to accompany it), then everyone is given the opportunity to share what they’ve written.

The next cabaret is Monday at 6 p.m. at TheatreSouth, in the basement of First Congo at 1000 S. Cooper St. It’s free with a one-drink minimum.

The third annual Female Warriors: Armed and Delicious Giving Tuesday event is Nov. 28 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Felicia Suzanne’s, 80 Monroe Ave. The event brings together restaurateurs, purveyors and culinary thought leaders to benefit the Women’s Foundation for a Greater Memphis. It’ll feature food from local female culinary warriors, plus cocktails and live music. Individual tickets are $40 and are on sale now.

The Enchanted Forest Festival of Trees is open at the Pink Palace Museum, 3050 Central Ave. It’s an annual display of twinkling lights, Gingerbread Village and more to dazzle audiences young and old. It’s open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. while on “Enchanted Forest Friday” the hours are 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. On Sunday, it’s open from noon to 5 p.m.

The Memphis Grizzlies will host a Brews & Basketball Beer Tasting Night Friday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. before the Grizz take on the San Antonio Spurs. The package, which starts at $44, includes a game ticket, pregame sampling of microbrews from Goose Island and Elysian, and a commemorative Grizzlies pint glass.

The University of Memphis men’s basketball team will continue non-conference action and play Mercer at 4 p.m. Saturday at FedExForum. Get your tickets at gotigersgo.com.



The Grizzlies’ G League team, the Memphis Hustle, will play at noon Saturday vs. the Delaware 87ers at the Landers Center in Southaven. Former University of Memphis players Trahson Burrell and Austin Nichols are among the notables on the Hustle’s roster. For tickets, go to the Landers Center box office or call 901-888-HOOP.

The Daily News staff compiles The Week Ahead for you, our readers, every week. You'll receive it as part of our Monday online edition. Email associate editor Kate Simone at ksimone@memphisdailynews.com if you have items for consideration.