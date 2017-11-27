VOL. 132 | NO. 234 | Monday, November 27, 2017

Shelby County Unemployment Rises to 3.7 Pct.

Unemployment ticked up slightly in October from the previous month in Shelby County, but its unemployment rate remains comfortably low at 3.7 percent, according to the latest state figures.

The Memphis metropolitan statistical area rate rose 0.2 percent to also reach 3.7 percent.

In September, unemployment in Shelby County was 3.4 percent, according to the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development. In October 2016, the rate was 5.7 percent.

The highest rate among Tennessee’s 95 counties was in Rhea County (5.4 percent), while the lowest was in Davidson and Williamson counties, both at 2.2 percent.

Nearly all Tennessee counties continued to have unemployment rates below 5 percent in October, though 84 counties saw rates rise from September, the department reported. The rate decreased from September to October in four counties and stayed the same in seven.

– Daily News staff

Passenger, Cargo Traffic Increases at Memphis Airport

Passenger and cargo traffic numbers at the Memphis International Airport in October are up year over year.

A total of 197,093 passengers boarded planes at Memphis International in October, which is up nearly 13,000 passengers, or 6.8 percent compared from 184,437 passengers in October 2016.

Additionally, origin-and-destination traffic, or non-layover passengers, at the airport is up more than 10 percent from 2009, when Memphis International still operated as a Delta Air Lines hub.

The amount of cargo handled in October increased 4.9 percent year over year. In total, the airport handled 824,486 pounds of cargo last month as compared to 785,405 pounds in October 2016.

These figures mark Memphis International as the busiest cargo airport in North America and second-busiest in the world.

– Patrick Lantrip

South Main Market Announces New Vendors

South Main Market, Memphis’ first food hall concept located in the South Main Historic Arts District, has announced three new vendors to its current roster, bringing the total to seven.

The market, which is currently open, will celebrate with a grand opening Dec. 2.

Cole Jeanes is the chef and creative mind behind the three new concepts: Coco, Kinfolk and Magnolia. Jeanes studied at L’Ecole Culinaire and trained at Acre Restaurant and Hog & Hominy. He also helped open Porcellino’s Craft Butcher and revamped the menu at Silly Goose.

The South Main Market is located at 409 S. Main and at capacity will have 14 vendors.

The current concepts on the market’s roster include Civil Pour, Java Cabana, City East Bagel & Grille, Kinfolk, Magnolia, Coco and Wallflower Memphis.

– Andy Meek

Methodist-Germantown Makes Two Promotions

Zach Kirby has been named senior director at Methodist-Le Bonheur Germantown Hospital.

Kirby joined Methodist-Germantown in 2016 as director of rehabilitation services. As senior director, he will be responsible for rehab, lab, material services, food services, respiratory, gift shop, security, environmental services and transport.

In addition, Methodist-Germantown has promoted Anna Lopez to vice president of professional services.

As such, she’ll be responsible for areas including cardiovascular, radiology, laboratory and rehabilitation.

Lopez began her career at Methodist in 1994 as a student in the School of Radiology. She worked as an X-ray technologist at Methodist University Hospital and later joined Methodist-Germantown in 1988.

Throughout her career, Lopez has held a number of leadership roles, most recently serving as senior director of radiology and cardiovascular services.

– Andy Meek