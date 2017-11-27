VOL. 132 | NO. 234 | Monday, November 27, 2017

The Voices of the South Writing Cabaret will meet Monday, Nov. 27, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at TheatreSouth, 1000 S. Cooper St. (in the First Congregational Church basement). At the start of the evening, participants receive a writing prompt and write for an hour, then everyone is given the opportunity to share what they have written. Cost is free; one drink minimum. Visit voicesofthesouth.org.

The third annual Female Warriors: Armed and Delicious Giving Tuesday event is Nov. 28 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Felicia Suzanne’s, 80 Monroe Ave. Enjoy cocktails, live music, and food from local female culinary warriors at this event, which unites restaurateurs, purveyors and culinary thought leaders to benefit the Women’s Foundation for a Greater Memphis. Individual tickets are $40; couples are $75 in advance or $40 each at the door. Buy tickets at eventbrite.com.

The Collierville Christmas tree lighting takes place Tuesday, Nov. 28, in Collierville Town Square, 125 N. Rowlett St. The board of mayor and aldermen will serve hot chocolate starting at 5:30 p.m., with holiday music and entertainment continuing until Santa arrives at 7 p.m. to light the tree. Cost is free. Visit collierville.com.

The Downtown Neighborhood Association will meet Tuesday, Nov. 28, from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at The Arcade Restaurant, 540 S. Main St. Jason Wexler, president of business operations for the Memphis Grizzlies, will discuss the organization’s recent ventures, such as Grind City Media, the Memphis Hustle and esports, plus the FedExForum upgrades.

Visible Music College will present “A Visible Christmas” Tuesday, Nov. 28, at 7:30 p.m. at the Cannon Center for the Performing Arts, 225 N. Main St. The annual Christmas concert will feature a blend of Christmas favorites and original music from Visible student, faculty and alumni bands. Admission is free; donations accepted. Visit visible.edu for details.

The Orpheum Theatre will host “The Phantom of the Opera” Wednesday, Nov. 29, through Dec. 10 at the theater, 203 S. Main St. Buy tickets at orpheum-memphis.com.

Talk Shoppe will meet Wednesday, Nov. 29, from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. in NovaCopy’s conference room, 7251 Appling Farms Parkway. Memphis Police Department neighborhood watch coordinator Betty Seago will present “Keeping Safe This Holiday Season.” Cost is free. Visit talkshoppe.com.