VOL. 132 | NO. 234 | Monday, November 27, 2017

Did You 'Like' Russian Propaganda? Facebook Will Clue You In

The Associated Press

Updated 1:49PM
NEW YORK (AP) – Facebook says it will show users if they followed or 'liked' Russia propaganda accounts on its service or on Instagram.

The company said Wednesday it will launch a portal to let people see which accounts of the Internet Research Agency they followed between January 2015 and August 2017. The tool will be available by the end of the year. But it won't show users if they merely saw – or even "liked" – posts from those pages.

Facebook, Google and Twitter testified before Congress this month, acknowledging that agents tied to the Russian government used their platforms to try to meddle with the U.S. elections. Facebook has said that as many as 150 million Facebook and Instagram users may have seen ads from the Internet Research Agency.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

