Container Apartments Planned for Medical District

VOL. 132 | NO. 234 | Monday, November 27, 2017

Memphis businessman Fred Spikner of Spikner Enterprises LLC has submitted plans to the Memphis and Shelby County Board of Adjustment for an apartment complex made from shipping containers.

Located on a vacant lot at 126 N. Bellevue Blvd., between Jefferson and Poplar avenues, the project hopes to serve as a “catalyst for future developments and improvements in the area,” according to the application for a conditional use permit.

“The project will be a multifamily residential development similar to those immediately surrounding the subject property,” Spikner wrote.

Spikner, along with Dorothy Spikner and Dartell Treadwell, are listed as the property’s owner on the application, while the Reaves Firm was tapped to handle the engineering and surveying work.

Currently the subject property is divided among two parcels that total a little more than 0.6 acres and were appraised for a combined $15,800, according to the Shelby County assessor’s website.

In addition to Spikner Enterprises, Spikner also owns Spikner Inc., a screen-printing and embroidery business, as well as Park Place Recycling & Logistics.

In February, Park Place Recycling & Logistics was granted a $20,000 Inner City Economic Development loan from the Economic Development Growth Engine for Memphis and Shelby County.

At the time, Spikner said his business had grown exponentially in the last few years and that he wanted to revitalize the exterior of the once-abandoned 115,000-square-foot building on East Georgia Avenue and screen its operations from the neighboring residences.