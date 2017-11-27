Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video
VOL. 132 | NO. 234 | Monday, November 27, 2017

8 Tennessee Sites Added to Historic Places Register

The Associated Press

Updated 1:45PM
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Eight Tennessee properties have been added to the National Register of Historic Places.

The Tennessee Historical Commission announced Tuesday the additions to the list of cultural resources worthy of preservation.

The newly listed sites are the Leach Fire Lookout Tower in Cedar Grove; the Tennessee War Memorial in Nashville; Mt. Zion Negro School near Bradford; Blue Springs Lutheran Church and Cemetery in Mosheim; Farmers and Merchants Bank in Ethridge; Hardison Mill Farm and the Pottsville General Store, near Columbia; and the Black Creek Fire Lookout Tower in Robbins.

State Historic Preservation Officer Patrick McIntyre says in a news release that the historic register listings "reflect Tennessee's unique heritage and honor a diverse group of places."

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

